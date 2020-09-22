Plateau records 3,231 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, says Commissioner

Plateau State government yesterday said that the state has recorded 3,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths while 2,355 patients had been discharged in the state.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Nimkong Ndam Lar, disclosed this at a COVID-19 engagement with critical stakeholders convened by Governor Simon Lalong at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

Lar, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Polycarp Azu’ut, noted that all the 17 local government areas in the state were affected by COVID-19 while Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas had the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths.

“Jos South has 1, 379 confirmed cases with 14 deaths and Jos North Local Government Area has 1,322 confirmed cases with 15 number of deaths, which makes the two council areas the highest in the state.”

