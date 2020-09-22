News

Plateau records 3,231 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, says Commissioner

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

Plateau State government yesterday said that the state has recorded 3,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths while 2,355 patients had been discharged in the state.

 

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Nimkong Ndam Lar, disclosed this at a COVID-19 engagement with critical stakeholders convened by Governor Simon Lalong at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

 

Lar, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Polycarp Azu’ut, noted that all the 17 local government areas in the state were affected by COVID-19 while Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas had the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths.

 

“Jos South has 1, 379 confirmed cases with 14 deaths and Jos North Local Government Area has 1,322 confirmed cases with 15 number of deaths, which makes the two council areas the highest in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I killed my victims by hacking their heads with shovel –Suspect

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, yesterday paraded a19-year-old, Mr. Sunday Sodipe, who was apprehended for serially killing innocent persons at the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state with a shovel. Sunday, whose bloodstained shovel was displayed before him at the Eleyele Police Command Headquarters, Ibadan, confessed that he was sent by […]
News

Kwara Dep Gov recovers from COVID-19

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

    Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID- 19, Mr Kayode Alabi, has tested negative for the virus. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman, Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital.   The statement […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

…video selling Amaechi to North surfaces

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Even with almost three years still left for President Muhammadu Buhari to serve out his term, a group by the name ‘Think Nigerian First Initiative (TNFI)’ has begun to sell Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, to the North, as a possible successor to Buhari in 2023.   TNFI commissioned a popular female musician Sadiya Yarima, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: