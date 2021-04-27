Metro & Crime

Plateau Religious Council holds first meeting, seeks constitution of 6 sub-committees

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Plateau State Inter Religious Council (IRC), recently constituted by Governor Simon Lalong, has held it inaugural meeting and suggested constituting six other sub-committees to help it carry out its assignment effectively.
Co-chairman of the Council and former COCIN President, Rev Prof Pandam Yamsat in an address at the inaugural meeting in Jos Tuesday, said the proposed sub committees shall help ease the work of the IRC towards achieving it objectives.
Rev Yamsat named the committees to include, Inter-faith Dialogue, Faith Communities, Issues, Social Cohesion, Intervention and Technical Mediation.
It will be recalled that the Plateau State government in February this year constituted the IRC to help mitigate the recurring civil unrest in the state.
On his part, the Emir of Was Alhaji Sambo Haruna, who is also a Co-chairman of the IRC, called on members to bring meaningful suggestions to help speed up the assignment and get the desired results.
Earlier, the government’s representative in the IRC, who doubles as the Director General, Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Dr. Joseph Lengmang, whose objectives are similar, told the gathering that government has high hopes in the council to help end all forms of crisis in Plateau State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums abduct 4 policemen, cart away guns, shoot DPO in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Hoodlums in Aba Tuntun village in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday ambushed some policemen, abducted four of them and shot a Divisional Police Officer (DPO). New Telegraph learnt that trouble started after a team of policemen disarmed some hoodlums following a complaint by the  Baale (village head) that some […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers finally release former ambassador, Felix Oboro

Posted on Author  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

*Family allegedly pays N11m ransom Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro, at the weekend regained his freedom after spending 23 days with kidnappers following an alleged payment of N11 million ransom by members of his family.   Ambassador Felix Oboro, 75, who was a one- time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), a […]
Metro & Crime

Abductors demand N15m to free Edo teacher, wife

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

Kidnappers of a couple at Ewatto in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State have asked the family to pay a ransom of N15 million to secure the release of the man and his wife.   The man, a teacher and his wife, identified as Mr. and Mrs. Paul Aluola, were abducted by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica