Plateau Religious Council holds first meeting, seeks constitution of 6 sub-committees

The Plateau State Inter Religious Council (IRC), recently constituted by Governor Simon Lalong, has held it inaugural meeting and suggested constituting six other sub-committees to help it carry out its assignment effectively.

Co-chairman of the Council and former COCIN President, Rev Prof Pandam Yamsat in an address at the inaugural meeting in Jos Tuesday, said the proposed sub committees shall help ease the work of the IRC towards achieving it objectives.

Rev Yamsat named the committees to include, Inter-faith Dialogue, Faith Communities, Issues, Social Cohesion, Intervention and Technical Mediation.

It will be recalled that the Plateau State government in February this year constituted the IRC to help mitigate the recurring civil unrest in the state.

On his part, the Emir of Was Alhaji Sambo Haruna, who is also a Co-chairman of the IRC, called on members to bring meaningful suggestions to help speed up the assignment and get the desired results.

Earlier, the government’s representative in the IRC, who doubles as the Director General, Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Dr. Joseph Lengmang, whose objectives are similar, told the gathering that government has high hopes in the council to help end all forms of crisis in Plateau State.

