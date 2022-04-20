Metro & Crime

Plateau Reps, Agah, escapes death as bandits open fire on convey

Musa Pam, Jos

Newly Elected Member Representing Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Musa Agah Avia on Tuesday night escaped narrowly being killed by bandits while driving along Miango District of the LGC.

Investigation revealed that the honourable member was inside the car along with his wife, two children, personal assistant and driver while his friend Hon. Hwenke Tuhu was in a different car.

National Secretary General of Irigwe Development Association, Hon. Danjuma Dickson Auta, who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent, said the lawmaker was attacked together with his friend and aides while on their way to his village on Tuesday night, and added that they all escaped unharmed but his car was riddled with bullets.

Auta disclosed that two others, ridding on a motorcycle who were ahead  of the lawmaker’s vehicle, were, however, killed by the bandits.

Hon. Agah was elected on February 6, 2022 during a by-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Jos North/Bassa after the demise of the former Member of the House of Representatives late. Haruna Maitala.

New Telegraph reports that Miango District has experienced incessant attacks with hundreds of innocent women and children killed.

 

