Plateau residents applaud Suleiman Kwande for donating 14-bed clinic in Jos

Residents of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have applauded former member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande for building and furnishing a 14-beds capacity clinic in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The citizens, made up of youths, women, children and the aged, came out in their numbers on Thursday during the commissioning of the clinic and expressed gratitude to God and the former lawmaker for touching their lives positively.

The Chief Imam of Jos and Chairman, Caretaker Committee Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), Jos North Local Government Area, Sheikh Lawal Adams Abubakar, said the clinic which was named as “Yahaya Kwande Community Clinic (YKCC)” will deepen peaceful coexistence in the State.

He described Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande as a worthy representative of the people who attached high premium to his constituents during and after office and called on other politicians to emulate him.

Sheikh Abubakar said the clinic, which is the first of it kind in Jos North community, particularly in the location will help in addressing health challenges of the people.

“The people of Jos North community are happy with the new clinic constructed by the former lawmaker, it will address the health problems of our people, particularly with the global pandemic; we are grateful to him.”

The state Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State, Hon. Bashir Sati commended Hon. Suleiman Kwande for the thoughtful initiative and said that will address the plights of the people with regards to health challenges.

He called on politicians in positions of authority to emulates what the former lawmaker has done to improve on the lives and well being of citizens.

