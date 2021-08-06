Plateau security situation worrisome –Retired Army General, cleric

…urges communities to defend themselves

●’It’s time for govts to wakeup’

A former Chairman of Training and Operations, at the Military Headquarters in Abuja, Brigadier Gen. John Sura (rtd), has said the security bankruptcy in Plateau State should be a wakeup call to communities under attacks to defend themselves. Sura, who stated this in a statement in Jos, described the recent repeated and pathetic insecurity in Riyom and Bassa local government areas as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable.

He called for synergy amongst communities as they set up a first-line defense before any intervention by the government security personnel. The statement reads: “It is no longer news that the people saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and properties on the Plateau are not prompt and proactive otherwise we wouldn’t have been addressing this inadequacy which has brought tears and crippled many homes.”

Sura said the major responsibility of the state is to protect and safeguard the lives and properties of the people within its jurisdiction. “Developed societies in ancient and contemporary times are recognised and respected for ensuring the safety of the people and the territory they govern. He added: “The recent repeated and pathetic insecurity on the Plateau is barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable by a peace loving and hospitable people whose only crime is the passion for success in their fatherland.”

Sura said further that security personnel must therefore forget any other business and focus on their first job of ensuring safety and bringing to an end the barbaric activities of these agents of darkness. He said: “I advise our communities to conduct a 24-hour watch over the nooks and crannies of all the areas of the communities.

This is achievable when security is everyone’s business and not the government’s alone. “It is saddening that the security personnel have always been on the defensive rather than the offensive, with devastating consequences for our people. “Today we share the grief of our brothers who are directly affected. Plateau people must join hands to bring to an end to this menace, because we are all affected either directly or indirectly. We are all Plateau people in body, soul and spirit with the same prayers and expectations.” Meanwhile, the President of Evangelical church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr Stephen Baba Panya, has call on federal and state governments to intervene and prevail on the Nigerian Army and all security agencies to stop genocide in Plateau State.

Panya in a statement he issued in Jos, said government must rise up to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties for all citizens irrespective of their tribes, ethnicity or religion, saying otherwise the country would degenerate into total anarchy. He said: “For over 21 years, the Irigwe people of Miango, a predominant Christian community, have been under attacks from Fulani Malitia that resulted in loss of lives, properties and farmland. “The last two weeks, especially from Sunday, July 23 to Monday, August 2, 2021 has been the worst nightmare of the entire Irigwe land.

“The Fulani Militia, with every of their might have invaded not less than 15 villages, burnt and destroyed not less than 405 houses and churches inclusive, displaced about 20,000 people and destroyed thousands of hectares of farm crops. “The main town of Jebbu Miango and its surrounding villages such as Kpachudu, Kpetenvie, Nche-Tahu, Tafigana, DTV and Zahwra are completely burnt down and displaced.

Irigwe villages in Kwall and some in southern parts of Kaduna State have experienced similar attacks within the same period. Some of these villages include; Isho, Zirshe, Chuweh, Ntireku, Ghey, Kangbro, Dundu and Hwraa. “What is so sad and inexplicable is that, many of the villages, where these killings and burnings are taking place, are basically located behind the 3rd Armored Division Barrack of the Nigerian Army, yet, these militias are allowed to continue their heinous murders and carnage without any intervention by the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.” The ECWA President, however, called on all the federal and state governments to, in the immediate, send relief materials to the displaced and distressed victims of this crisis, especially to many who are hungry, homeless and helpless. He advised that the government should also deposit funds with selected reputable hospitals, for the treatment of the many victims of this crisis, who have sustained injuries of various degrees.

