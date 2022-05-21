Plateau senator denies rift with Lalong

News

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial district, Professor Nora Ladi Daduut has denied any rift between her and Governor Simon Lalong. Daduut made this known in Jos on Friday while addressing fielding questions from newsmen to dispel the rumour ahead of the forthcoming general elections. She said Lalong has always supported her politically and that there was never a time she fell out with the governor.

“I want to use this opportunity to clear the air on some ongoing rumours and unverified reports carried by some online and electronic media alleging that I am seeking re-election and have been denied the opportunity by some major political actors in the state, and that I was attacked and threatened to back down from the race of the Senatorial seat.”

“I Senator(Prof) Nora Ladi Daduut want to emphatically stress that I have never contemplated seeking re-election at any point in time, nor endeavored to procure a nomination / Interest form for the Plateau South Senatorial District race ahead of 2023”. “Secondly I have never informed anyone that my life was threatened because of the Senatorial seat I currently occupy.

 

