Plateau Senator seeks FG’s support for victims of yam market fire disaster

Senator representing Plateau South at the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut, has appealed to the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support victims of the fire incident that engulfed the popular Namu Central Yam Market in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of the state, which led to the loss of food products and other valuables worth millions of naira.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the market is the largest market that supply yams to other states Dadu’ut, who spoke with journalists in Jos on Friday, said she was saddened by the development and called on the federal government and other charitable Nigerians to offer support for the victims to aid their quick recovery from the tragedy.

“We would not rest on our oars until we have done the needful in reducing the damages and ameliorating their challenges through state and federal government intervention. “I must sincerely commend the effort of Governor Simon Lalong for his proactive measures towards this issue, we will continue to work in synergy with the Simon Lalong – led government in making sure the best is provided to our People.

Senator Dadu’ut further said she would continue to put the interest of her constituents first at all times. Prof Dadu’ut, who is the first female senator from Plateau, said she would continue to work to tackle poverty in the Senatorial zone as well as empower women and youths.

