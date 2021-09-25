Plateau should avoid Rwanda’s experience, says Rev. Pam

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has called on religious leaders in Plateau State to do all they could to avert Rwandan experience in the state. Rev Pam stated this when he visited the leadership of Jamatu Nasira Islam, JNI on Friday at Jos Central Mosque. Rev. Pam, who was there to empathize with the Muslim community over the sad event that took place along Rukuba Road following the killing of some Muslim commuters on their way back to Akure, Ondo state in August, said he received the news with deep pains.

“I was pained over the violence that took place recently that almost destroyed the peace we had enjoyed in the last six years. “In Rwanda, genocide took place because of hate speeches. As ministers and preachers of the word of God, we must seek cooperation in a joint session with both Muslim and Christian leaders to discuss and ventilate amongst ourselves,” he said. According to him, religious intolerance will bring down the country except we stop fighting for God. He said we should not allow religious war in the country as if this happens, we will all be consumed.

