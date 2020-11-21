Plateau South By-election: No face mask, no voting –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says no voter will be allowed to the Voting Centre without a face mark during the rescheduled byelection in Plateau State slated for 5th December, 2020 The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Husaini Halilu Pai, gave the warning yesterday, during a stakeholders forum held at the State INEC office, Jos, in preparation for the upcoming by-election. Pai, who said any voter without a face mask shall be turned away from the Polling Unit, noted that all APOs would be required to remove their face masks for identification and avoidance of impersonation, adding that face masks with political parties’ brand would not also be accepted by the INEC. The Commissioner further emphasised that the by-election would be conducted in strict observance of COVID-19 protocols in line with Presidential Task Force rules to have ensured that nobody was infected by the virus.
Related Articles
A’Ibom: PDP vows to disqualify violence perpetrators in ward primaries
The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party would not tolerate any act of violence or thuggery during the ongoing party’s congresses in the state. The state Chairman of the party, Udo Ekpenyong, who disclosed the party’s position, while addressing officers designated to oversee the conduct of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
A’Ibom: Community kicks against joint constituency seat in state Assembly
Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has kicked against what it described as a joint constituency seat in the state House of Assembly, saying the council deserves a single constituency seat. This was as the council noted that the joint ticket with Ikot Abasi Local Government Area had not in any way […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Concerns over decaying bodies in Enugu forests
The nationwide protests against police brutality, otherwise known as #EndSARS, may have come and gone, but the dust is yet to settle at Enugu. The air in some neighbouhoods of Enugu has literally been polluted by the pungent odour oozing out of the putrifying remains of youths said to have been discovered in some valleys, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)