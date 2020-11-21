Plateau South By-election: No face mask, no voting –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says no voter will be allowed to the Voting Centre without a face mark during the rescheduled byelection in Plateau State slated for 5th December, 2020 The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Husaini Halilu Pai, gave the warning yesterday, during a stakeholders forum held at the State INEC office, Jos, in preparation for the upcoming by-election. Pai, who said any voter without a face mask shall be turned away from the Polling Unit, noted that all APOs would be required to remove their face masks for identification and avoidance of impersonation, adding that face masks with political parties’ brand would not also be accepted by the INEC. The Commissioner further emphasised that the by-election would be conducted in strict observance of COVID-19 protocols in line with Presidential Task Force rules to have ensured that nobody was infected by the virus.

