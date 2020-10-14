Plateau South by-election: We’re going to receive thousands of PDP decampees, says APC Chair

Musa Pam, Jos

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State is set to receive thousands of decampees from the major opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties into the APC ahead of the forthcoming by-elections in the state.

Chairman of the APC in the State, Hon. Letep Dabang stated this while on a campaign tour with the party’s candidate, Prof, Nora Dadu’ut to Langtang North, Langtang South, Mikang and Shendam local government areas of Southern Plateau State.

He said the party has a marketable product for the senatorial race and he is optimistic that they will clinch victory in the October 31 Plateau South senatorial by-election in the state.

According to the APC Chairman: “Our candidate Professor Nora Dadu’ut is a confirmed registered member of the APC. You know that the membership registration of our party rests with Ward Chairmen. So, 153 is the registration number of Prof. at Kwalla-Moeda Federal Ward. She did not come into APC because of this aspiration, she has been with the APC long before now.

“I know her husband was the one doing longer throat in PDP while his wife held on to her broom, but when we visited him he quickly left the umbrella to the APC.

“I have received series of request from PDP members who want to decamp to APC. By next week, we are going to received thousands of decampees.”

On his part the Director General of the Prof. Nora Dadu’ut Campaign Organisation, Senator Victor Lar charged the people of Tarok land to key into the vision of the APC insisting better things are coming.

He noted that the APC candidate remains the first female Senatorial candidate in the history of Plateau State politics stating that he is optimistic of her bringing development to the zone.

The APC flagbearer of the party in the upcoming Senatorial by-election, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut said the All Progresives Congress (APC) is a big family.

“We are all in this project, APC is one big family, I am very sure that we are going to make a big difference.

“I know Langtang North and South to be the food basket of Plateau State. And by the grace of God and with your support, we shall explore our agricultural potentials in the zone. This as well as healthcare will remain a paramount focus for me if elected.”

