Plateau: Suspected Fulani herdsmen defy curfew kill 6 in fresh attack

Musa Pam, Jos

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday again killed six persons in a fresh attack on Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) Village of Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State despite the curfew imposed by the State government.

New Telegraph learnt that hersmen stormed the communities in the evening shooting sporadically.

The Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association Danjuma Auta Dickson in a statement issued on Wednesday morning said if nothing is done to avert this ugly trend, the Fulani herdsmen plans to wiped out the Irigwe people.

“Yet, last night 17th August 2021, one of our villages, Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) was attacked by Fulani herdsmen,” he said.

He stated that five people have been confirmed dead so far at Tafi Gana village of Miango District Irigwe Chiefdom and added that another son of Irigwe was also killed at Dong village in the evening of August 16, 2021 making a total of six persons.

He call on security operatives and government to put an end to the incessant attacks of the people.

