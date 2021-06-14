News

Plateau to implement full judiciary, legislative autonomy

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

The dust over the implementation of autonomy for judiciary and legislative arms of government across the country has been settled in Plateau State, with the three arms of government reaching an agreement after series of negotiations on modalities for its operation.

 

Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this on Saturday, at a dinner and lecture to mark Democracy Day 2021 at the Banquet Hall of the New Government House, Little Rayfield Jos.

 

Lalong said prior to the clamour for implementation of autonomy across the nation, his administration had put in place structures for autonomy and even implemented some aspects.

 

He added that his administration had established the Judicial Service Commission and the House of Assembly Service Commission, which were the administrative fulcrums of the two arms of government, among others.

 

He said with the agreement reached on modalities for implementation, he had directed that all funds accruing to the two arms of government should immediately be transferred to them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ewhrudjakpo donates food, other items to Okaka Correctional Center

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has donated food items such as bags of rice, beans, cartons of indomie, groundnut oil, toiletries and cash to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Okaka. He also urged all the inmates at correctional centers across the country not to despair over their present situation, but rather have faith in […]
News

CAN to politicians: Stop using youths for selfish interest

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Nasarawa State yesterday warned its members and other youths in the country not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their selfish interest.   The body was reacting to an allegation contained in an online medium that Governor Abdullahi Sule was part […]
News

Court fixes judgement on El-Zakzaky’s case Sept 29

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kaduna State High Court of Justice has fixed September 29, for judgement on the motion put forward by leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. Zakzaky had asked the court for the dismissal of the case against him and his wife by the government over failure to produce evidence against them. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica