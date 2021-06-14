Plateau to implement full judiciary, legislative autonomy

The dust over the implementation of autonomy for judiciary and legislative arms of government across the country has been settled in Plateau State, with the three arms of government reaching an agreement after series of negotiations on modalities for its operation.

Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this on Saturday, at a dinner and lecture to mark Democracy Day 2021 at the Banquet Hall of the New Government House, Little Rayfield Jos.

Lalong said prior to the clamour for implementation of autonomy across the nation, his administration had put in place structures for autonomy and even implemented some aspects.

He added that his administration had established the Judicial Service Commission and the House of Assembly Service Commission, which were the administrative fulcrums of the two arms of government, among others.

He said with the agreement reached on modalities for implementation, he had directed that all funds accruing to the two arms of government should immediately be transferred to them.

