Plateau to kick start recruitment of 17,000 unskilled youths

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Plateau State Chairman on Federal Government Public Works Selection Committee Hon. Rufus Bature has disclosed that the committee is set to embark on a tour around the 17 local government areas of the state to identify and recruit participants into the Federal Government programme.

He said 17,000 unskilled workers are going to be recruited with 1000 each per local government area in the state in line with the Federal Government’s desired to engage 1000 citizens of the country in each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

Hon. Bature, who was the former Secretary to the Plateau State Government, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference held at the old Government House Rayfield in Jos the Plateau State capital.

He said the committee will embarking on a working visit to all the LGAs from Thursday this week to sensitise the general public on the laudable programme that President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced.

“The tour will also enable us to identify and recruit the participants and to also identify the public works project in each LGA. We shall distribute forms that will be filled by identified recruits; these forms are free and should not be sold as indicated on the form,” he said.

Hon. Bature said all the state wards have been allocated at least 50 slots depending on the number of wards in the LGA.

“It is our belief that at least three people from each of the polling units will be beneficiaries of this programme. These forms are to be distributed to every Plateau person so qualified irrespective of political differences, religious affiliation and any other thing that will not encourage our unity,” he explained.

Our Reporters

