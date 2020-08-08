News

Plateau tops list as NCDC confirms 443 new infections

For the first time in weeks, Plateau topped the list of states with new positive samples as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 103 new coronavirus cases for the state on Friday.
However, it is not the first time Plateau would record more than 100 infections in its daily count; 148 new samples tested positive in the state on July 27.
With the new figure, the number of active COVID-19 infections in Plateau has increased to 748.
Although the state has the tenth highest number of confirmed positive samples with 1,397 cases recorded, it currently has the fourth most active infections, coming after FCT with 3,019; Lagos with 2,386, and Oyo with 1,410.
The new cases for Plateau were part of the 443 infections confirmed across 18 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for August 7, 2020.
Meanwhile, the country’s recovery rate dropped to its lowest in two weeks with 207 people discharged, increasing the number of recoveries from 32,430 to 32,637 patients.
The number of new deaths also doubled within the past 24 hours with six new fatalities confirmed on Friday — compared to three on Thursday, and a total of 936 patients have died of COVID-19 complications in the country.
More than 310,000 samples have now been tested, out of which 45,687 have been confirmed positive, while 12,114 are still active cases.
BREAKDOWN
443 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-103
Lagos-70
FCT-60
Ondo-35
Edo-27
Rivers-27
Kaduna-20
Osun-19
Borno-18
Oyo-18
Kwara-11
Adamawa-9
Nasarawa-7
Gombe-6
Bayelsa-4
Imo-4
Bauchi-2
Ogun-2
Kano-1
*45,687 confirmed
32,637 discharged
936 deaths

