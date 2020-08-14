Plateau traditional council warns against false claims to non-existent stools

Chairman of Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs and President, Jos Joint Traditional Council, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, yesterday warned those laying false claims to non-existent traditional stools in the state to know it is criminal to do so and that the council would resist it at all cost. The paramount ruler in a statement issued through his Head of Media and Public Relations, Alex Rwang- Pam in Jos said the traditional council would not fold its arms while such unlawful deceits continue in the state.

He said: “The attention of the Jos Joint Traditional Council has been drawn to a misleading publication carried on page 23 of the Daily Trust newspaper of Friday, 7th August, 2020 over an online invitation to the installation of one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as the Sarkin Kerana 4 in Bukuru, despite the numerous interventions, clarifications and the statement issued by the Plateau State government that had doused the tension caused by viral circulation of the material on social media”.

He appealed to all citizen of Jos South Local Government in the state to remain calm as all necessary steps were being taken to avert future reoccurrence of such mischief. “These claims to non-existent traditional council stools are very vexatious and aimed at disrupting the peace the state government and all institutions have worked tirelessly to ensure.

