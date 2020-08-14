News

Plateau traditional council warns against false claims to non-existent stools

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Chairman of Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs and President, Jos Joint Traditional Council, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, yesterday warned those laying false claims to non-existent traditional stools in the state to know it is criminal to do so and that the council would resist it at all cost. The paramount ruler in a statement issued through his Head of Media and Public Relations, Alex Rwang- Pam in Jos said the traditional council would not fold its arms while such unlawful deceits continue in the state.

He said: “The attention of the Jos Joint Traditional Council has been drawn to a misleading publication carried on page 23 of the Daily Trust newspaper of Friday, 7th August, 2020 over an online invitation to the installation of one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as the Sarkin Kerana 4 in Bukuru, despite the numerous interventions, clarifications and the statement issued by the Plateau State government that had doused the tension caused by viral circulation of the material on social media”.

He appealed to all citizen of Jos South Local Government in the state to remain calm as all necessary steps were being taken to avert future reoccurrence of such mischief. “These claims to non-existent traditional council stools are very vexatious and aimed at disrupting the peace the state government and all institutions have worked tirelessly to ensure.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senior aide to NDDC acting MD resigns, amidst corruption probe

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Michael Olomu, the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, has resigned his appointment as an aide to his embattled boss.   Olomu’s resignation is coming amidst cases of mismanagement of funds and endemic corruption in the NDDC.   In his […]
News Top Stories

NDDC: Falana hails Wike for saving Nunieh from police

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, has hailed the action of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in preventing the police from arresting a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Joy Nunieh.   The silk said the action of the governor has prevented the […]
News

India suffers record jump in COVID-19 cases to pass 2m

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Mexico’s coronavirus death toll tops 50,000 India, the country hardest hit in Asia by the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Friday a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over two million. It is the third nation to pass that unwanted milestone, lagging behind only the United States and Brazil, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: