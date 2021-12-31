Metro & Crime

Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom after spending 6 days with abductors

Musa Pam, Jos

The paramount ruler of Gindiri, the Sum Pyem in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, His Royal Highness  Charles Mato Dakat has regained his freedom from his  abductors.

Spokesman of the ‘Operation Safe Haven’, Major Ishaku Takwa, who confirmed the release of the Sum Pyem on Friday morning in Jos, said the traditional ruler regaining his freedom was as result of the arrest of eight suspects by the men of the Operation Safe Haven.

“While the paramount ruler was with his abductors, the Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and hot on the trail of the perpetrators.

“Consequently, eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incidence and are being interrogated. Following this development, the paramount ruler  early this morning of Friday 31 December 2021 was released by his abductors.”

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler was abducted from his palace in the earlier hours of Sunday, December 26 with the abductors asking for N500 million for his release.

 

