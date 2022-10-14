Plateau United land in Tunisia for Champions League showdown

Nigeria’s representative in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League, Plateau United, have left Nigeria for Tunisia ahead of their Second Leg Preliminary Round match against Esperance of Tunis, BSNSports.com. ng report.’ The team left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja via a Turkish Airline to Tunisia by 12am yesterday morning. The Peace Boys will have a tall mountain to climb in the second leg after defeating the Tunisian giants 2-1 in the First Leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja last Sunday.

Plateau United kicked off their CAF Champions League campaign with an impressive 2-2 away draw with Gabones side, AS Mandji before a 1-0 win in the Second leg in Nigeria. Plateau United, who finished runners-up in the league last season, also take a slim first advantage to Tunisia after they defeated Esperance 2-1 in the first leg.

The Tunisians took the lead after 27 minutes through Anice Badri. But with Plateau Governor Lalong at the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja to cheer them on, Plateau United dug deep to win the clash. Ifeanyi Emmanuel drew the home team level after 35 minutes before Mustapha Ibrahim fired home the winning goal in first half stoppage time. The Second leg against Esperance will hold at Olympic Stadium in Rades at 4:00 pm on Saturday. The eventual winners in the two legs will progress into the group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League

