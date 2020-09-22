Metro & Crime

Plateau: Unknown gunmen kill traditional ruler

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have gruesomely killed the Acting Gwom Rwei of Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.

 

The murder was said to have been carried out around midnight on Monday.
New Telegraph reports that Barkin Ladi Local Government communities have suffered a series of attacks and killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the past few years despite efforts by the state government to restore lasting peace to the area.

 

Chairman of the council, Hon. Jock Alamba, who confirmed the murder, condemn it and decribed the incident as unfortunate.

 

Alamba noted with dismay the murder of the royal father is coming despite all efforts towards total restoration of peace in the local government.

 

Da Jock Alamba said the invaluable role played by the royal father in the peace building process would be greatly missed.

 

Member Representing Barkin Ladi Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly and Minority Leader Hon. Peter Gyendeng decribed the gruesome killing of traditional ruler as barbaric, callous and unfortunate.

 

“Our leadership and security agencies must rise to the occasion, come out and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and justice is gotten,” he said.

 

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Musa Gyang, who is also a native of Foron, decried the killing of the monarch whom he described as a committed person towards the attainment of peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 31 patients

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Lagos State government yesterday discharged 31 patients after they tested negative for coronavirus.   The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this. He said: “Good people of Lagos, 31 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 16 females and 39 males, all Nigerians, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.   “The patients; 13 […]
Metro & Crime

Six die of coronavirus in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…Umahi stable, asymptomatic, says deputy gov Six of the 508 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Ebonyi State have died. This was as the state said Governor Dave Umahi, who tested positive for the virus four days ago, was in stable condition. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, while briefing the state Deputy […]
Metro & Crime

Ibadan philanthropist, Bode Akindele, dies at 87

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

A foremost Ibadan businessman and philanthropist, Chief Bode Akindele died in Lagos yesterday. He was 87.     The Parakoyi of Ibadanland was the Chairman of ARAMED Medical Centre built along Lagos Ibadan Expressway Ibadan. He built it some years ago to assist human kind in the society. It was named after his mother as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: