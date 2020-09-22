Plateau: Unknown gunmen kill traditional ruler

Gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have gruesomely killed the Acting Gwom Rwei of Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.

The murder was said to have been carried out around midnight on Monday.

New Telegraph reports that Barkin Ladi Local Government communities have suffered a series of attacks and killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the past few years despite efforts by the state government to restore lasting peace to the area.

Chairman of the council, Hon. Jock Alamba, who confirmed the murder, condemn it and decribed the incident as unfortunate.

Alamba noted with dismay the murder of the royal father is coming despite all efforts towards total restoration of peace in the local government.

Da Jock Alamba said the invaluable role played by the royal father in the peace building process would be greatly missed.

Member Representing Barkin Ladi Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly and Minority Leader Hon. Peter Gyendeng decribed the gruesome killing of traditional ruler as barbaric, callous and unfortunate.

“Our leadership and security agencies must rise to the occasion, come out and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and justice is gotten,” he said.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Musa Gyang, who is also a native of Foron, decried the killing of the monarch whom he described as a committed person towards the attainment of peace.

