Sports

Plateau Utd beat Rivers, others to Adetunji’s signature

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, has beaten over four clubs to the signature of highlyrated striker, Sunday Adetunji.

 

The former Abia Warriors star signed the dotted lines at the weekend after strong negotiation involving the player, his agent and the club’s management. It would be recalled that Abia Warriors was the first club to announced that the player had signed for them with Nigeria National League side, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, announcing his capture few days later.

 

The player however denied the rumour. Speaking with our correspondent, Adetunji said he decided to join Plateau United because of the coach, Abdul Maikaba, who personally called him to join the club’s project ahead of the next campaign. “I was impressed with the Plateau United project as explained to me by the coach,” Adetunji said.

 

“Although other offers came with my management team considering one of them especially from Rivers United, but I really love to play for coach Maikaba. “I am in Jos to play football and see how I can help my new team to another league title and also play well on the continent.”

 

Apart from Rivers United, Enyimba and Kano Pillars were also ready to sign the striker who last played for Lobi Stars last campaign.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ayodele promises to boost sports in Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Newly-appointed Chairman of Ekiti State Sports Council, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, has disclosed plans and mandate as he begins his reign as the custodian of sports in the Land of Honour. Speaking with newsmen in his office recently, Ayodele said that one of the mandates given to him by Governor Kayode Fayemi as Chairman of Ekiti […]
Sports

Inter hammer Shakhtar to reach Europa final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both scored twice as Inter Milan hammered Shakhtar Donetsk in Dusseldorf to set up a Europa League final showdown with Sevilla. Martinez struck his first in the 19th minute, heading in from Nicolo Barella’s cross after the midfielder had been gifted possession from a dire attempted clearance by Shakhtar […]
Sports

Arteta: David Luiz was rusty, Ozil’s omission was tactical

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mikel Arteta said there was a reason why he did not select David Luiz from the start against Manchester City, after the Brazil defender’s disastrous appearance from the bench contributed to Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat. The centre-back gifted a goal to Raheem Sterling, then was sent off for the foul on Riyah Mahrez which was also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: