Plateau Utd beat Rivers, others to Adetunji’s signature

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, has beaten over four clubs to the signature of highlyrated striker, Sunday Adetunji.

The former Abia Warriors star signed the dotted lines at the weekend after strong negotiation involving the player, his agent and the club’s management. It would be recalled that Abia Warriors was the first club to announced that the player had signed for them with Nigeria National League side, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, announcing his capture few days later.

The player however denied the rumour. Speaking with our correspondent, Adetunji said he decided to join Plateau United because of the coach, Abdul Maikaba, who personally called him to join the club’s project ahead of the next campaign. “I was impressed with the Plateau United project as explained to me by the coach,” Adetunji said.

“Although other offers came with my management team considering one of them especially from Rivers United, but I really love to play for coach Maikaba. “I am in Jos to play football and see how I can help my new team to another league title and also play well on the continent.”

Apart from Rivers United, Enyimba and Kano Pillars were also ready to sign the striker who last played for Lobi Stars last campaign.

