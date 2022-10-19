Plateau Utd, Rivers Utd get Libyan clubs in Confederations Cup

After falling in the hands of North African clubs in the Champions League, Nigerian outfits Plateau United and Rivers United have been handed Libyan opponents in the preliminary round of the second tier of CAF men’s club competitions, the CAF Confederation’s Cup.

In the draws that took place at the CAF’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, NPFL champions, Rivers United were drawn against onetime quarter-finalists of the competition, El Nasry of Libya while Plateau United got Al Alkder of Libya as the final hurdle they must cross to book a place in the Confederation’s Cup group stage. The two clubs were dumped out of the CAF Champions League by two Northern sides in different fashions.

Plateau United who won their first leg 2-1 in Abuja against Esperance de Tunis lost out via away goal rule after losing 1-0 in Tunis to end the ties 3-3 on aggregate.

Rivers United on the other hand beat Wydad Casablanca 2-1 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium before suffering a humiliating 6-0 defeat at the Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca and ended the ties 7-2 on aggregate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...