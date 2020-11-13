Sports

Plateau Utd storm Aba for Ikpeazu tourney

Nigeria representatives in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, Plateau United of Jos, are set to become the early birds in the forthcoming Governor Victor Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament holding at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba from Sunday November 15 as they arrives the Commercial city on Friday. The contingent which would comprise of over 40 members team is fully ready to rumble with other teams in the tournament which promises to be glorious for the participating.

Confirming this to newsmen in Umuahia, the Coordinator of the tournament Patrick Ngwaogu said the Tin city team is geared towards using the tournament to put finishing touches to their preparations for the CAF Champions League match holding later in the month.

Also, the country’s second representatives in the Champions League, Enyimba International are also putting finishing touches to welcome all comers in the tournament. The Aba Elephants whose stadium will host all the high flying clubs, will also use the tournament to fine tune themselves for their encounter in Kigali, Rwanda.

