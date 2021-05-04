Plateau varsity admits 1,394 students, warns against misconduct

No fewer than 1,394 fresh students admitted into various Faculties and Departments of the Plateau State University (PLASU) for the 2019/2020 academic session have undertaken the matriculation and oath of allegiance of the institution.

The matriculation oath was administered on the students, who were admitted into the Faculties of Arts, Management Science, Natural and Applied Sciences and Social Sciences respectively.

The University Registrar, Mr. Amos Mallo, however, administered the matriculation oath of allegiance on the students. Meanwhile, congratulating the students, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Yohanna Izam said they should count themselves privileged to have been among those who made the list of successful candidates offered admission into the university out of 5,000 candidates that applied to the institution for the academic session.

He said: “I urge you to be wary of any actions or steps that you will take as students of this university, as such will either make or mar your future. You must strive to use this golden opportunity to add value to your lives and that of the progress of society at large.” The Vice-Chancellor, while expressing concern over the security challenges bedeviling the country occasioned by the alarming rate of kidnapping, banditry and insurgency, among others,

Even as he cautioned the students to avoid late night activities and report any suspicious movement to the appropriate security authority for appropriate action. “We are collaborating with security agencies to secure the institution and its environs. Already, plans have been concluded to replace portions of the perimeter fences broken by hoodlums and the erection of the fence in the areas hitherto not covered,” Izam said.

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, assured the students that the university management would continue to create an enabling environment for learning and research through quantitative and qualitative expansion of academic programmes of the university.

This was as he pointed out 14 of the 17 academic programmes offered by the university had secured full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC), while the other three programmes – Geography, Biochemistry and Mass communication – had already gone through the process of re-accreditation and “we are optimistic that they will scale through successfully.”

