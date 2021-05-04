Education

Plateau varsity admits 1,394 students, warns against misconduct

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

No fewer than 1,394 fresh students admitted into various Faculties and Departments of the Plateau State University (PLASU) for the 2019/2020 academic session have undertaken the matriculation and oath of allegiance of the institution.

 

The matriculation oath was administered on the students, who were admitted into the Faculties of Arts, Management Science, Natural and Applied    Sciences and Social Sciences respectively.

 

The University Registrar, Mr. Amos Mallo, however, administered the matriculation oath of allegiance on the students. Meanwhile, congratulating the students, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Yohanna Izam said they should count themselves privileged to have been among those who made the list of successful candidates offered admission into the university out of 5,000 candidates that applied to the institution for the academic session.

 

He said: “I urge you to be wary of any actions or steps that you will take as students of this university, as such will either make or mar your future. You must strive to use this golden opportunity to add value to your lives and that of the progress of society at large.” The Vice-Chancellor, while expressing concern over the security challenges bedeviling the country occasioned by the alarming rate of kidnapping, banditry and insurgency, among others,

 

Even as he cautioned the students to avoid late night activities and report any suspicious movement to the appropriate security authority for appropriate action. “We are collaborating with security agencies to secure the institution and its environs. Already, plans have been concluded to replace portions of the perimeter fences broken by hoodlums and the erection of the fence in the areas hitherto not covered,” Izam said.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, assured the students that the university management would continue to create an enabling environment for learning and research through quantitative and qualitative expansion of academic programmes of the university.

 

This was as he pointed out 14 of the 17 academic programmes offered by the university had secured full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC), while the other three programmes – Geography, Biochemistry and Mass communication – had already gone through the process of re-accreditation and “we are optimistic that they will scale through successfully.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

UNN, experts call for ‘Green Growth Strategy’

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of climate change in post-COVID-19 Nigeria was at the front burner during a webinar dialogue hosted by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where environmental experts from different parts of the world shared thought on policy options for Nigeria in developing low-carbon resilient climate.   The webinar dialogue was facilitated under the auspices […]
Education

ASUP drags Ikpeazu to human rights commission over 20 months salary

Posted on Author  Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has dragged the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu to the Human Rights Commission in Abuja, over the 20 months salaries owed her members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba. The Union, in a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the commission dated August 5, 2020, stated that […]
Education

FGC: Row over ‘illegal fees’, high-handedness

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

 PTA chair: Parents seeking positions causing disaffection   Parents: We want PTA account audited   All appears not well at the Federal Government College (FGC), Enugu in Enugu State.   There are complaints and disquiet over alleged “illegal fees and collection of levies” by the management of the college.   This is as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica