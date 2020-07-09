News

Plateau Varsity to prioritise quality, equality in admissions, says VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Yohana Daniel Izam, has said that the university has introduced the “equality criteria ratio” in its admission policy to cater for the needs of the university’s catchment areas. Izam disclosed this while interfacing with the Plateau State House of Assembly Committee on Education led by its Chairman, Hon. Eric Pianlat Dakogol, who was in the university on an oversight function. He noted that merit would never be compromised in admitting qualified students and the recruitment of staff, who must possess the requisite teaching qualifications.

The vice-chancellor said beyond the equality criteria ratio, some disadvantaged local governments, often draw the attention of the admission committee. According to Izam, since he assumed duties, he had strived to provide opportunities for people of diverse backgrounds since the university was a multicultural community, adding that the institution under his leadership would continue to improve on existing facilities and in ensuring academic competitivene

20-month-old boy, 10-year-old girl among 14 people shot dead over weekend in Chicago

  A toddler and a 10-year-old girl were among 14 people shot to death in Chicago in yet another weekend of gun violence that has rocked the city over the past month. Between Friday and Sunday morning, a total of 52 people were shot in Chicago, according to police department records. “As a mother, I am […]
Sokoto receives indigenes rescued from abductors in Zamfara

The Sokoto State government has received no fewer than 17 indigenes of the state rescued by the Armed Force from abductors in neighbouring Zamfara State.   Receiving the victims from the delegation from Zamfara State,Governor Aminu Tambuwal reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure adequate security of life and property for the people of the state. […]
Lawan: Why we refused to declare Kalu’s seat vacant

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, explained why the Senate refused to yield to pressure to declare Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s s seat and position vacant during the period of his incarceration. Lawan told Leaders of Thought from Abia State that what Senate did by preserving Kalu’s seat and his position was […]

