Plateau Varsity to prioritise quality, equality in admissions, says VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Yohana Daniel Izam, has said that the university has introduced the “equality criteria ratio” in its admission policy to cater for the needs of the university’s catchment areas. Izam disclosed this while interfacing with the Plateau State House of Assembly Committee on Education led by its Chairman, Hon. Eric Pianlat Dakogol, who was in the university on an oversight function. He noted that merit would never be compromised in admitting qualified students and the recruitment of staff, who must possess the requisite teaching qualifications.

The vice-chancellor said beyond the equality criteria ratio, some disadvantaged local governments, often draw the attention of the admission committee. According to Izam, since he assumed duties, he had strived to provide opportunities for people of diverse backgrounds since the university was a multicultural community, adding that the institution under his leadership would continue to improve on existing facilities and in ensuring academic competitivene

