Plateau: Vwang community makes COVID-19 testing compulsory

Posted on Author Musa Pamt, Jos Comment(0)

The Chairman of Vwang Traditional Council and Da Gwom Rwey of Vwang, Da Gyang G. Balak has directed his subjects to carry out compulsory  COVID-19 tests in four villages of Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
He said the directive became necessary to complement Governor Simon Lalong’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and to ensure a healthy community that can contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of the state.
Da. Balak disclosed this at the weekend during an aggressive campaign against the deadly virus, which held in his palace at  Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
He noted that more than 300 samples test have been taken from three villages of Chugwi, Vwang, Turu and effort is on top gear to carry out the test in Fwil village to protect the communities from the virus.
“The Vwang Traditional Council has taken a drastic measure to fight the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in its community primarily to complement government’s effort and ensure a healthy community that can contribute to the spiritual and economic growth of the state.
“We have directed all churches in the community to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines by ensuring that all members wash their hands and apply sanitizers before going into places of worship.
“All members of the community are to put on their face masks before going into places of worship and during business activities while observing strick social distancing.”
The Royal Father also directed that all traders who attend the Monday market in the community must wear their face masks and also wash their hands before accessing the market.
The Chief Medical Surpretendant of Vom Christian Hospital (VCH), Dr. Fred Dachung applauded the traditional Council for making COVID-19 test a duty for all members of the community.

