Plateau withdraws license of private schools

The Plateau State Government has deregistered all private schools in the state and urged all proprietors to obtain fresh operation licenses in order to checkmate the proliferation of illegal schools.

Commissioner of Education (Secondary), Mrs. Elizabeth P. Wapmuk disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists in Jos and said the government is determined to provide quality education for the citizens.

She explained that the decision became necessary following the proliferation of illegal private schools in the state whose quality operation is sub-standard and questionable.

“This is to inform the general public that the operation licenses of all private nursery/pre-primary, primary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in Plateau State are hereby deregistered with effect from July 28, 2022.

“The order means that all private schools in the state will have to revalidate their certificates.”

Mrs. Wapmuk noted that the quality assurance mandate requires all private schools to renew their operating license after five years but that has not been done by most schools for several years.

 

