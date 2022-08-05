Plateau withdraws private schools’ license

Plateau State Government has deregistered allprivateschoolsinthe state andurgedproprietorsto obtain fresh operation licence to checkmate the proliferation of illegal schools. Commissioner for Education (Secondary), Mrs Elizabeth P Wapmuk, who disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Jos, said government is determined to provide quality education for the citizens. She explained that the decision became necessary following the proliferation of illegal private schools in the statewhosequalityoperation is sub-standard and questionable.

“This is to inform the general public that the operation licence of all private nursery/ pre-primary, primary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in Plateau State are hereby deregistered with effect from 28 July, 2022. “The order means that all private nursery/pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in the state will have to revalidate their certificates.” She explained that records available to the ministry revealed that there are over 5,000 private schools in the state that are operating without licence,” she said, adding that 85 per cent of the 485 private schools earlier granted licence have compromised their standards while 90 per cent of the private schools do not adhere to government policies and mandates.” The commissioner said list of schools that are cleared wouldbepublishedinnational dailies and urged parents in the state to take note and ensure that their children are not sent to uncertified schools.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...