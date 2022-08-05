News Top Stories

Plateau withdraws private schools’ license

Plateau State Government has deregistered allprivateschoolsinthe state andurgedproprietorsto obtain fresh operation licence to checkmate the proliferation of illegal schools. Commissioner for Education (Secondary), Mrs Elizabeth P Wapmuk, who disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Jos, said government is determined to provide quality education for the citizens. She explained that the decision became necessary following the proliferation of illegal private schools in the statewhosequalityoperation is sub-standard and questionable.

“This is to inform the general public that the operation licence of all private nursery/ pre-primary, primary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in Plateau State are hereby deregistered with effect from 28 July, 2022. “The order means that all private nursery/pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in the state will have to revalidate their certificates.” She explained that records available to the ministry revealed that there are over 5,000 private schools in the state that are operating without licence,” she said, adding that 85 per cent of the 485 private schools earlier granted licence have compromised their standards while 90 per cent of the private schools do not adhere to government policies and mandates.” The commissioner said list of schools that are cleared wouldbepublishedinnational dailies and urged parents in the state to take note and ensure that their children are not sent to uncertified schools.

 

News

Osinbajo: How FG delegation to Silicon Valley benefited Nigerian Startups

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says FG may revisit new NBC Code Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has outlined how his trip to Silicon Valley in the United States has benefitted Nigerian start-ups, some of whom have gotten funds to grow their business. Osinbajo disclosed this milestone when he spoke on the Fire Side Chat with Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of […]
News Top Stories

Reps grill ICPC boss over purchase of used vehicles

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, yesterday, interrogated the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, over alleged purchase of used vehicles by the commission. The interrogation took place when the House Committee engaged the chairman and his management team on the implementation of the 2019 budget with respect […]
News

Tinubu: War against insurgents requires strong efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that Nigeria requires putting up stronger efforts in the counterinsurgency war, if it must defeat the Boko Haram terrorists operating in the North-East region of the country. This assertion came as Tinubu commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of […]

