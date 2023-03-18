2023 Elections Politics

#PlateauDecides2023: Lalong Casts Vote, Says Exercise Seamless

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has cast his vote in an election that will produce his successor and House of Assembly members throughout the state.

Lalong along with his wife Mrs Regina and members of his household were accredited and cleared to vote around 12noon at Ajikamai Polling Unit in Shendam Local Government of the state

Speaking after voting, Lalong said the exercise was seamless as the BVAS machine verified him within 2 minutes to enable him to cast his vote. The same went for other members of his family.

He told newsmen that the reports reaching him from various parts of the State indicate that the exercise was going on smoothly except for the low turnout reported in some areas when the polls opened.

He however said the numbers have continued to appreciate which indicates that before the close of voting, the expected large turnout will be recorded.

On the prospect of a victory for the APC, Lalong said he was optimistic that the people of Plateau State will vote for Dr Nentawe Yilwatda to succeed him as Governor as well as other candidates of the party to represent various constituencies of the State House of Assembly.

He commended the Plateau electorate for their peaceful conduct during the elections saying what transpired during the Presidential elections should continue to be upheld as Plateau people are known for peaceful and exemplary conduct.

