PlateauDecides2023: Voting Starts Early As INEC Officials Arrive PUs On Time

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) officials arrived early for the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections in Plateau State but there is voter apathy in some Polling Units in the state.

Accreditations and voting commenced simultaneously in polling units visited by New Telegraph Correspondent from the Northern, Central, and Southern Zone of the State.

Visit to some of the Polling Units indicates that there is a low turnout of Voters for the poll.

The officials of the INEC arrived at most polling stations before 8:30 a.m. with the necessary voting materials, with voters in the various polling units.

PDP Governorship Candidate in the State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang who cast his vote at Poling Unit Pushik 001, Ampang West Mangu LCG Of the State at about 10:00 am commended INEC for the early arrival of Materials in most of the Poling.

He said there had not been any hitch with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the voters were behaving well.

Also Speaking the Labour Party Candidate Dr. Patrick Dakum after Voting at Adeng Polling Unit 027 Jiblik Ward Pankshin LGC described the elections as Peaceful.

“I Voted at about 8:58 am and BVAS was working very well, this time around elections materials came very early, and there is a low turnout of Voters because Many believe their votes didn’t count during the February 25th, 2023”.

He expressed confidence in winning the Elections, saying he will be waiting for INEC to declare him the Winner.

