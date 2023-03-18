2023 Elections News

PlateauDecides2023: Voting Starts Early As INEC Officials Arrive PUs On Time

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) officials arrived early for the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections in Plateau State but there is voter apathy in some Polling Units in the state.

Accreditations and voting commenced simultaneously in polling units visited by New Telegraph Correspondent from the Northern, Central, and Southern Zone of the State.

Visit to some of the Polling Units indicates that there is a low turnout of Voters for the poll.

The officials of the INEC arrived at most polling stations before 8:30 a.m. with the necessary voting materials, with voters in the various polling units.

PDP Governorship Candidate in the State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang who cast his vote at Poling Unit Pushik 001, Ampang West Mangu LCG Of the State at about 10:00 am commended INEC for the early arrival of Materials in most of the Poling.

He said there had not been any hitch with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the voters were behaving well.

Also Speaking the Labour Party Candidate Dr. Patrick Dakum after Voting at Adeng Polling Unit 027 Jiblik Ward Pankshin LGC described the elections as Peaceful.

“I Voted at about 8:58 am and BVAS was working very well, this time around elections materials came very early, and there is a low turnout of Voters because Many believe their votes didn’t count during the February 25th, 2023”.

He expressed confidence in winning the Elections, saying he will be waiting for INEC to declare him the Winner.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP suspends ex-Niger gov, Babangida Aliyu

Posted on Author Daniel Atori and Onyekachi Eze

…suspension fake-Opposition party Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has been suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014.   But in a swift reaction, the opposition party described the alleged suspension of Aliyu from the party as “fake news”. […]

DEBORAH SAMUEL’S MURDER
News

Ensure justice is served in Deborah’s murder, ‘Majeobaje’ tasks Tambuwal, FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A group of community development initiative, the Majeobaje Movement, Monday called for justice in the gruesome murder of a 200-Level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, by some Islamic fanatics, while commiserating with His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Abubakar. According to the Convener of the group, Akintayo Akin-Deko, and Team Leader […]
News

…as Governing Council lauds Buhari for citing polytechnic in community

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for citing the institution in Ohodo, Igbo- Etiti Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. The council’s Chairman, Chief Sylvester Ameh, made the commendation during a maiden visit to the polytechnic site, by council members on Thursday. The chairman, who […]

Leave a Reply