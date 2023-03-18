PlateauDecides2023: Wase Casts Vote, Commends INEC For Smooth Exercise 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the governorship and state Assembly elections in Plateau state.

He stated this shortly after casting his vote in Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Deputy Speaker was accompanied by party stakeholders and members of his family.

Wase casts his vote at the 002 polling unit in Anguwan Galadima in Bashar District of Wase Local Government

He expressed satisfaction with the exercise and commended both INEC and the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the election.

