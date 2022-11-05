Play materials: Pre-primary learning as fun

…aunty Binta teaches us ‘food’, says 7 year-old pupil

…politicians should be made to commit to education now –Parents

The story focuses on pupils who were attracted to school and their confidence built because of play materials at Alifodio Pre-primary School, Bodinga, Sokoto State. Isioma Madike, who just returned from a tour of the school, reports

Fatima Bello is one of the pupils of Alifodio Pre-primary School in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State. She is seven years old, from a polygamous home. She is number 11 in the family, sixth among the girls, and the third to ever attend a formal school. Her ambition is to become a medical doctor in future.

Why: “I’d love to take care of old people and others with some forms of infirmity; those who are not privileged enough to get support because of their poor backgrounds. I’d also want to take care of my parents, especially my mum, who has been encouraging me to go to school. She told me my future would be bright with formal education,” Fatima said in smattering English.

However, during an interaction with Saturday Telegraph, Fatima joyfully told our reporter that her teacher teaches them “food”. This, her teacher, Binta Musa, later explained to mean a strategy on early morning circle, which she said involves several activities such as rhythms to stimulate the minds of the pupils ahead of their daily academic activities.

In ECE class, “we also teach pupils with immediate items around them such as the food they eat to gain knowledge on classes of food.” ECE, which stands for early childhood education, is a term used to describe formal and informal educational programmes that guide the growth and development of children throughout their birth to age five, which is the pre-school year. Fatima, like other pupils, is daily attracted to school because of the local toys used to impart knowledge on them. The strategy awakens the kids’ creative abilities unhindered. This in turn creates safe spaces for them to explore.

Alifodio Primary School is one of the centres where programmes on early childhood education have fully gained ground. Within the compound, children between the ages of two and five were seen playing and running around every available space within the vast compound. There were a few older children too.

Some were also seen in different corners of the classrooms doing the same. According to Binta, “this is what is expected of them and we are trying our best to make sure they make the best of it.” True to Binta’s assertion, the children were not only lively but truly at home in school.

In another class, some of these playful kids were sighted being handled by other teachers, who were instructing them on the use of different kinds of toys and other playthings. Even though the toys and playthings are locally made, they enjoy playing and trying out crafts with them, and the joy on their faces was immense. Binta told this reporter that learning becomes fun and flexible with the playthings, as it involves active engagement and make-believes, which the pupils enjoy.

“When they play with other children at school it also helps them develop important speech and language skills as well as listening skills. During play time, they learn to work with others toward a shared goal. “One child may lead play, but must learn to be sensitive to others’ needs. Physical play also helps them to develop skills like running, throwing and forming things to make meaning. They also use common household objects to spur their imagination.

For instance, they can transform a stick into a fishing pole and use it to play.” Saturday Telegraph leant that teachers with the play strategy often read and show pictures to the pupils, point out and name familiar objects to them. This way both teacher and pupils have fun counting and learning.

As they play with the items in the corners of the classrooms, it helps their imagination and stimulates greater interest in their learning and assimilation abilities, Binta added. According to her, this enables overall development of the child by developing in terms of feelings, intellect and skills parameters.

“Running, dancing, climbing, and rolling are activities that foster muscle development and help fine-tune skills.” Children, she also said, build their mental and emotional muscles as they create elaborate, imaginative words rich with a system of rules that govern the terms of play. A parent, Bashiru Balanboga, whose child is in Alifodio told our reporter that his son, Ashuru is seven years old but still in pre-primary school.

“I have seen a lot of changes. I realised that the teachers of the school are doing well and we try to complement that at home because we have been taught what to do as parents. “Two years ago he didn’t know how to read and write but now step by step he can count from 1-1000 and he can write a few words. But I have observed that the school still needs teaching aids for the ECE. I also believe the community should try to encourage the teachers by helping to provide some of these essential playthings for the children. “More importantly, the politicians should make the issue of education, especially the pre-primary learning a priority.

This period of campaign is a perfect time to have them commit to it. And by the time they win elections, the populace should be able to hold them accountable to such. That way, education will take its rightful place,” he said. Another ECE teacher in the school, who prefers to remain anonymous, also said that children learn critical skills and develop as they play. When children choose to play, he said, they are not thinking “now I am going to learn something from this activity. Yet their play creates powerful learning opportunities across all areas of development.

“Dev e l o p – ment and learning are complex and holistic, and yet skills across all developmental domains can be encouraged through play, including cognitive, social and emotional skills. Indeed, in playful experiences, children tap a breadth of skills at any one time. Often this occurs during ‘corner play’ or ‘centre time’ in the context of early learning or pre-primary programmes. “Corner play, when well planned, promotes child development and learning competencies more effectively than any other pre-primary activity. By choosing to play with the things they like to do, children actually develop skills in all areas of development: intellectual, social, emotional and physical.

“For example, while children are playing, they can try out new social skills like sharing toys, agreeing on how to work together with materials, and they often take on some challenging cognitive tasks such as figuring out how to make a building with smaller blocks when the larger ones are not available. “Indeed, children are ‘hands-on’ learners.

They acquire knowledge through playful interaction with objects and people. They need a lot of practice with solid objects to understand abstract concepts. For example, by playing with geometric blocks they understand the that two squares can form a rectangle and two triangles can form a square. From dancing, a pattern such as step forward, step back twirl, clap and repeat they begin to understand the features of patterns that are the foundation for mathematics.” Head teacher of the school, Malam Abdullahi Abubakar, also added that pretend or ‘symbolic’ play such as playing house or market is especially beneficial.

In such play, he said, children express their ideas, thoughts and feelings, learn how to control their emotions, interact with others, resolve conflicts and gain a sense of competence. He said: “Play sets the foundation for the development of critical social and emotional knowledge and skills. Through play, children learn to forge connections with others, and to share, negotiate and resolve conflicts, as well as learn self-advocacy skills. Play also teaches children leadership as well as group skills.

“Furthermore, play is a natural tool that children can use to build their resilience and coping skills, as they learn to navigate relationships and deal with social challenges as well as conquer their fears, for example, through re-enacting fantasy heroes.

More generally, play satisfies a basic human need to express imagination, curiosity and creativity, which are key resources in a knowledge-driven world. “They help them to cope, to find pleasure, and to use their imaginative and innovative powers. Indeed, the critical skills that children acquire through play in the pre-school years form part of the fundamental building blocks of future complex ‘21st-century skills’.”

A UNICEF Nigeria-based Education Specialist, Yetunde Oluwatosin, was emphatic when she presented an overview of ECE in Nigeria during a recent media dialogue organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF, in Sokoto. Yetunde outlined early childhood as a critical period of a child’s life when a stimulating environment, adequate nutrition and social interaction combine to help the child develop the capacity to relate with others while learning to solve problems towards contributing positively to the society.

She identified challenges, barriers and bottlenecks including poor subsector analysis, inadequate funding, lack of data on early learning, limited infrastructure and community-based offering, an insufficient supply of trained teachers, inadequate teaching and learning materials, low public demand and low support for early learning at home. According to her, “repositioning Nigeria” through a collective building of a strong and resilient ECE national system, while not shutting out delivering quality programmes across the country in genuine development and humanitarian context, would be ideal.

In what looks like a direct response to Yetunde’s assertion, the Federal Government, through the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), adopted the Reading and Numerical Activity (RANA), a UNICEF model on early childhood education specifically targeted at children in select schools in parts of the country, which the UNICEF initiated with funding from the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in 2016.

By 2018, implementors of the scheme had described it as revolutionary with school enrolment for primary one to three children recording an overwhelming increase in the targeted schools and immediately making other states to key into the programme. Mojeed Ilesanmi, a child education expert, was quoted to have said: “With more credible interventions by government and several other local and international agencies, early childhood education would gain solid ground across the country in the years ahead and the future we all desire for our country would be more guaranteed.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of ECE in the local government, Lawali Hassan Dangyadi, said the importance of early learning is entrenched in the second target of Sustainable Development Goal 4, which seeks to ensure that, by 2030, “all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education.” Pre-primary education, according to him, is now considered an essential tool for achieving Universal Primary Education and the SDGs.

Ensuring access to quality pre-primary education, he added, is a key strategy for improving learning and education outcomes as well as the efficiency of education systems. “The global momentum to expand and integrate early education services into education systems has great potential.

But it also carries risks, if programming is not appropriate to meet children’s learning needs and interests. It can be tempting to extend primary education ideas and methods of teaching and learning down into the pre-primary level. “One of the great challenges in education planning, therefore, is to incorporate pre-primary education into the formal education sector while retaining the distinctive elements of quality programming for young children. A key element to consider is ‘learning through play’, or ‘playful learning’, which is central to quality early childhood pedagogy and education.

“It not only focuses on subjective development but the emotional development of the child as well. In this method of learning, playing acts as the driving force as the entire learning method revolves around activity-based learning. It encourages expression and creative skills among children,” he further added. However, Yetunde highlighted some challenges, barriers and bottlenecks to effective ECE implementation.

She mentioned poor subsector analysis, planning & coordination, inadequate spending, limited infrastructure and community based offering. Others are insufficient supply of trained teachers, inadequate ECE teaching & learning materials, low public demand for ECE, low support for early learning, and lack of data on early learning, The teachers themselves pointed out poor remuneration, where an average teacher with a National Certificate Education (NCE), for instance, earns less N20, 000 monthly.

There is also the issue of lack of teachers specifically trained to handle kids at the ECE level. They argued that with these noticeable challenges, ECE could, on the long run, become a wasted effort unless the issues raised are urgently addressed with a sense for the future, especially considering the recent UNICEF finding that the ECE has garnered only 36 per cent implementation across the federation thus far. Our reporter also noticed decrepit conveniences, especially for the pupils. Findings also revealed that the female teachers do not even have toilets within the school compound as they have to always go outside the school to use private toilets of neighbours.

When confronted, Chairman of the School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Bala Abubakar, acknowledged the observation. However, he said that the SBMC is looking into the challenge with a view to partnering with the host community to provide decent toilets in the school as well as a borehole to take care of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

“We are also using this opportunity to solicit the assistance of UNICEF in this regard as they often do in other communities,” Abubakar said. Meanwhile, the Arizona Early Childhood Career and Professional Development Network (AECCPDN), has said that when children are young, they are learning sponges. “Every new experience, every word they learn, and behaviour they adopt, is an investment in a more fruitful future.

“You can never have a greater impression on a person than when they are in their early childhood years. Most parents have always inherently understood this and the government is starting to catch up. “Early childhood education is about honing and moulding the holistic child, which will eventually form the basis of their lifelong journey.

Socialisation with people other than the child’s family in a safe environment is an essential foundational element. “As parents, we intuitively understand that it’s important to introduce our children to other children and support their transition into their own friendship groups. The earlier we do this, the better, as it helps children overcome shyness and gain self-confidence.

If we leave this too long, we actually hinder their social development. “It also helps in learning how to share, cooperate, take turns and persevere within a safe learning environment, guided by professionals, who have the children’s best interests at heart. This is especially important for the first child, who may not be used to sharing with their siblings at home – while it can be a difficult lesson, it’s so crucial to learn it early.”

