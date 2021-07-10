Play Network Studios unveils 7 forthcoming titles

Play Network Studios released a new list confirming projects set to debut in the coming months. The newly announced titles include the long anticipated ‘Glamour Girls’ remake expected to premiere this year alongside biopics of Jaja of Opobo and Shina Rambo.

The studio’s new list also unveils ‘The 93’ Hijack’, the title of its recently announced film based on the 1993 Nigerian Airways plane hijack. Other titles include ‘Aki and Paw’, ‘Man In The Mirror’ and the studio’s original film, ‘The Six’, which will reportedly centre on Ramsey Nouah’s enigmatic character from ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’. The studio is yet to confirm production details for some of the movies on the list. According to unconfirmed reports, production may have kicked off for ‘Glamour Girls’ ahead of its December 2021 theatrical debut.

Like this: Like Loading...