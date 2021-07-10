Arts & Entertainments

Play Network Studios unveils 7 forthcoming titles

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Play Network Studios released a new list confirming projects set to debut in the coming months. The newly announced titles include the long anticipated ‘Glamour Girls’ remake expected to premiere this year alongside biopics of Jaja of Opobo and Shina Rambo.

The studio’s new list also unveils ‘The 93’ Hijack’, the title of its recently announced film based on the 1993 Nigerian Airways plane hijack. Other titles include ‘Aki and Paw’, ‘Man In The Mirror’ and the studio’s original film, ‘The Six’, which will reportedly centre on Ramsey Nouah’s enigmatic character from ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’. The studio is yet to confirm production details for some of the movies on the list. According to unconfirmed reports, production may have kicked off for ‘Glamour Girls’ ahead of its December 2021 theatrical debut.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Sunny Neji, Gangali, Ohio join MCSN board

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Three renowned showbiz and business impresario, Sunny Neji, Fapohunda Asha Gangali and Matthew Ohio have been appointed to the board of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN). The General Council (the Board) of MCSN received, considered and unanimously approved the nominations of the three music personalities as members of the Society’s Board of Directors at […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bruce Springsteen arrested for DWI in New Jersey

Posted on Author Reporter

  He was Bombed in the USA! Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI and reckless driving in his home state, it was revealed Wednesday — days after he appeared in a much-hyped Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, reports The New York Post. The “Born to Run” icon, 71, was busted Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area […]
Arts & Entertainments

Mr. Eazi to pay fans for streaming his music

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On December 10, Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi took to Twitter to announce that his fans would be able to make money by simply streaming his music. He said, “Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica