Play your roles in making Nigeria great again – Etteh tells politicians

The Africa Continental Bishop for Salem International Christian Centre, Bishop Enobong Etteh has said Nigerian politicians have a role to play in making Nigeria great again.

He made the call in an online chat with journalists while announcing the annual visit of the Apostolic Patriarch of the Ministry, Archbishop Sam Amaga, to mark the end-of-year Global Service with the theme: “Anointing for Life and Divine Protection”, which started Thursday, December 1 and ends Saturday, December 3 at the Salem International Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Etteh, who assured that Nigeria will be great again, said the expected progress will not happen if politicians do not play their roles well and if the people are divided and acrimonious.

“Politicians have a role to play in making Nigeria great again. The fact that I believe Nigeria will be great again does not mean we have to go to sleep. Our leaders need to get to a point where Nigeria is uppermost in their minds. If we don’t think Nigeria and work towards its progress, the change we are expecting will not come,” he stated.

He likewise called on Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibility by voting in the coming elections. “We can’t complain that Nigeria is not good while we look away and don’t participate in making it better.”

