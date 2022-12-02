Faith

Play your roles in making Nigeria great again – Etteh tells politicians

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Africa Continental Bishop for Salem International Christian Centre, Bishop Enobong Etteh has said Nigerian politicians have a role to play in making Nigeria great again.

He made the call in an online chat with journalists while announcing the annual visit of the Apostolic Patriarch of the Ministry, Archbishop Sam Amaga, to mark the end-of-year Global Service with the theme: “Anointing for Life and Divine Protection”, which started Thursday, December 1 and ends Saturday, December 3 at the Salem International Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Etteh, who assured that Nigeria will be great again, said the expected progress will not happen if politicians do not play their roles well and if the people are divided and acrimonious.

“Politicians have a role to play in making Nigeria great again. The fact that I believe Nigeria will be great again does not mean we have to go to sleep. Our leaders need to get to a point where Nigeria is uppermost in their minds. If we don’t think Nigeria and work towards its progress, the change we are expecting will not come,” he stated.

He likewise called on Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibility by voting in the coming elections. “We can’t complain that Nigeria is not good while we look away and don’t participate in making it better.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Insecurity: Troops kill suspected kidnappers in Plateau, recover arms

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

T roops of Operation Safe Haven have killed three suspected kidnappers during clearance operation within the Qua’an Pan general area in Plateau State.     The troops also recovered arms, ammunition as well as a motorbike. Coordinator of the Defence Media Operation (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, further […]
Faith

Kanu’s arrest won’t end anarchy, says Primate Ayodele

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Prophet and founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has slammed the Federal Government for what he described as improper extradition procedure and arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).   The fiery Prophet, however, warned that as long as the real people who are causing trouble […]
Faith

Go, and sin no more

Posted on Author Lazarus Muoka

Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to a people hence whosoever continues in sinful activities is bringing reproach unto himself.   Sin was planted into this planet earth through Adam but our Lord Jesus Christ has come as a Messiah to destroy the works of the Devil in the life of every […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica