Sports

Players’ attitude liable for Eagles’ failure to qualify for W’Cup – Lawal

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Ex-international Garba Lawal has said efforts to revamp the national team should be hinged on changing the poor mentality of many of the Super Eagles players, saying bad attitudes often robbed the team of great success. Lawal was speaking against the backdrop of the failure of the team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup; they played a 1-1 draw with Ghana in a match played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja last week Tuesday but the Black Stars picked the ticket on away goal rule.

Lawal supports the efforts to revamp the team following the sacking of the Austin Eguavoen-led technical crew but said the real revolution should be about the mentality of the players. He said the present crop of Super Eagles players lacks a deep understanding of playing for the country; he said the attitude is not based on the absence of patriotism but rests more on a poor mentality. He said the squad is blessed with players with quality, describing it as a shame the players have missed the opportunity to audition their prowess at the biggest stage. He said efforts should be made to get the team psychologists if that will help solve the problem saying the hunger and commitment that defined the era when he was playing are grossly lacking in today’s.

He said: “It is sad that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup; it is one situation I found difficult to accept because I am also part of the team. What really happened we should ask the players. I was shocked with the way they played. I have been at the World Cup; I was there in 1998 and 2002, I know what it takes to showcase your prowess at the biggest stage of football but these players don’t know it and that was why they didn’t fight enough for it. “People say these players have so much talent but for me, they haven’t proved that, they have to support the praise and the rating people have been giving them by winning something.

“What are we rebuilding? We have to rebuild the mentality of these players if we are to achieve something. They must understand what it means to wear that green white jersey of the national team. They must show hunger, and commitment all the time, we didn’t prove we wanted the World Cup ticket and it is unfortunate that Ghana took it away from us.”

The Nigeria Football Federation has since fired Eguavoen and other technical crew members and the search is on for a new handler of the Super Eagles but as a former member of the technical committee, Lawal said the NFF has the sole right to appoint whoever they want. “Whoever the NFF decided to appoint should not be my own problem; they have the right to make their choice, I don’t think anyone should bother them with that. They hired Eguavoen and others and they are the one that asked them to go, so we should leave them with whatever decision they want to take. I hope we can get a new person that will be able to guide the team through this difficult time,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

I brought what Martial and Rashford lack to United –Ighalo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Nigerian International Odion Ighalo says he is a different kind of striker to Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The 31-years-old has been impressive since joining Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal in January. Ighalo has been able to make most of the opportunities given to him […]
Sports

EPL clubs to discuss options around COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis around the coronavirus pandemic.   With 10 games postponed over the past week, including six already from this weekend’s 10-match fixture list, clubs want the chance to discuss the options. Managers and captains are also due to hold their own meetings.   Aston […]
Sports

Ndidi, Iheanacho help Leicester win first FA trophy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, have won their first FA Cup title with Leicester City.   The Foxes’ 52 years wait for an FA Cup title came to an end on Saturday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium, London after Youri Tielemans produced one of the great cup final […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica