Players’ attitude liable for Eagles’ failure to qualify for W’Cup – Lawal

Ex-international Garba Lawal has said efforts to revamp the national team should be hinged on changing the poor mentality of many of the Super Eagles players, saying bad attitudes often robbed the team of great success. Lawal was speaking against the backdrop of the failure of the team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup; they played a 1-1 draw with Ghana in a match played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja last week Tuesday but the Black Stars picked the ticket on away goal rule.

Lawal supports the efforts to revamp the team following the sacking of the Austin Eguavoen-led technical crew but said the real revolution should be about the mentality of the players. He said the present crop of Super Eagles players lacks a deep understanding of playing for the country; he said the attitude is not based on the absence of patriotism but rests more on a poor mentality. He said the squad is blessed with players with quality, describing it as a shame the players have missed the opportunity to audition their prowess at the biggest stage. He said efforts should be made to get the team psychologists if that will help solve the problem saying the hunger and commitment that defined the era when he was playing are grossly lacking in today’s.

He said: “It is sad that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup; it is one situation I found difficult to accept because I am also part of the team. What really happened we should ask the players. I was shocked with the way they played. I have been at the World Cup; I was there in 1998 and 2002, I know what it takes to showcase your prowess at the biggest stage of football but these players don’t know it and that was why they didn’t fight enough for it. “People say these players have so much talent but for me, they haven’t proved that, they have to support the praise and the rating people have been giving them by winning something.

“What are we rebuilding? We have to rebuild the mentality of these players if we are to achieve something. They must understand what it means to wear that green white jersey of the national team. They must show hunger, and commitment all the time, we didn’t prove we wanted the World Cup ticket and it is unfortunate that Ghana took it away from us.”

The Nigeria Football Federation has since fired Eguavoen and other technical crew members and the search is on for a new handler of the Super Eagles but as a former member of the technical committee, Lawal said the NFF has the sole right to appoint whoever they want. “Whoever the NFF decided to appoint should not be my own problem; they have the right to make their choice, I don’t think anyone should bother them with that. They hired Eguavoen and others and they are the one that asked them to go, so we should leave them with whatever decision they want to take. I hope we can get a new person that will be able to guide the team through this difficult time,” he added.

