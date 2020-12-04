Players don’t replicate club form in Eagles’ shirts, Okpara blasts

Ex-international Godwin Okpara has berated Super Eagles players who usually fail to replicate the kind of performance they put up for their clubs abroad anytime they are on national duty. The former PSG of France defender urged the players to approach invitation and outings for the national team as they will normally do at their clubs where they are known to give their all. The former junior international said many times Nigerian players fell short in the national team not out of lack of quality or talent but because of their approach towards national team invitations.

He added that once players are able to replicate club form at the national team, the national team will become better and command the respects expected of them. “I don’t think these many of these players are showing the kind of determination and commitment we see they put up for their various clubs in Europe when they come here to represent Nigeria.

The passion we used to see in the past is not really there again; these are talented young players who have so much quality but they have to show that on a consistent basis for the national team. “You must be passionate to wear that green white jersey; you are representing more than 200 million Nigerians and you have to carry their hopes on your chest but some of the players are not showing enough of that,” he lamented.

