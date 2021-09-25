Arts & Entertainments

Playhouse unveils Roll of Dice drama at MUSON Centre

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

The Fourth Party Playhouse, a theatre company gradually ascending the ladder of relevance in the sphere of theatre performance in Nigeria recently unveiled a new brand, 4THOSYNTHESIS. This will serve as the platform by which the Fourth Party Playhouse will henceforth be staging all its theatre productions. Following in the niche already carved by previous well-applauded productions powered by the same theatre outfit, 4THOSYNTHESIS 1.0 will begin with the performance of Roll of Dice, an exciting, amusing, and thought-provoking play.

Roll of Dice is about a group of very diverse people whose tales play out in and around House Number 11, an ultra-modern four-room apartment located in a small, rustic town of Amikanle. The house is owned by Lasun, a greedy nag, gambler, and nosey-poker, who is constantly concocting schemes to evict his persistent tenants in order to profit from new ones.

Most worrisome is a family struggling to maintain their ailing son’s wellbeing by all conceivable means of spiritual cleansing, giving so much attention to the sick child at the expense of their healthy teenage daughter who is unknowingly being exposed to a sexual predator who lives trustfully among them. Then, there is Chloe, a young, beautiful and intelligent geologist engaged to the son of a wealthy business tycoon.

She is faced with the dilemma of losing both the love of her life and her job over disparity in genotype. How much is she willing to risk to keep her job, her only means to meeting her extremely demanding financial responsibilities? Who will save the innocent teenager from the clutches of the villain masquerading as a friendly neighbour? Written and directed by Olalekan Adeniyi, the artistic director of the playhouse, Roll of Dice strives to shed light on the root cause of sickle cell disease while also educating and enlightening the public on how to handle the effects it has on those who have it, their families, and the rest of society. Your emotions will go through the emotional wringer with this intense theatrical play. Roll of Dice will be staged on Saturday October 2 at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre by 12 noon and 4pm.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Chinedu Ikedieze’s Aki memes minted as NFTs

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, may be on his way to becoming the first Nigerian actor to get his own Non-Fungible Tokens. The actor confirmed that memes of his film character, Aki, will be minted into Non-Fungible Tokens, a digital asset, which could be videos, pictures and in this case, memes through which creators of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

NaetoC, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe (aka Naeto C), is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole. The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on July 22, said he is grateful and blessed to be married to Nicole. The couple got married in 2012 and, they have three adorable children. He wrote: […]
Arts & Entertainments

How having a child changed me – Simi

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has said that having a child has changed her life. The 33-year-old, who got married to Adekunle Gold in a private wedding ceremony in 2019, welcomed her daughter in June 2020. In a video shared on her Instagram s t o r y, Simi disclosed that having a daugh- ter has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica