Playhouse unveils Roll of Dice drama at MUSON Centre

The Fourth Party Playhouse, a theatre company gradually ascending the ladder of relevance in the sphere of theatre performance in Nigeria recently unveiled a new brand, 4THOSYNTHESIS. This will serve as the platform by which the Fourth Party Playhouse will henceforth be staging all its theatre productions. Following in the niche already carved by previous well-applauded productions powered by the same theatre outfit, 4THOSYNTHESIS 1.0 will begin with the performance of Roll of Dice, an exciting, amusing, and thought-provoking play.

Roll of Dice is about a group of very diverse people whose tales play out in and around House Number 11, an ultra-modern four-room apartment located in a small, rustic town of Amikanle. The house is owned by Lasun, a greedy nag, gambler, and nosey-poker, who is constantly concocting schemes to evict his persistent tenants in order to profit from new ones.

Most worrisome is a family struggling to maintain their ailing son’s wellbeing by all conceivable means of spiritual cleansing, giving so much attention to the sick child at the expense of their healthy teenage daughter who is unknowingly being exposed to a sexual predator who lives trustfully among them. Then, there is Chloe, a young, beautiful and intelligent geologist engaged to the son of a wealthy business tycoon.

She is faced with the dilemma of losing both the love of her life and her job over disparity in genotype. How much is she willing to risk to keep her job, her only means to meeting her extremely demanding financial responsibilities? Who will save the innocent teenager from the clutches of the villain masquerading as a friendly neighbour? Written and directed by Olalekan Adeniyi, the artistic director of the playhouse, Roll of Dice strives to shed light on the root cause of sickle cell disease while also educating and enlightening the public on how to handle the effects it has on those who have it, their families, and the rest of society. Your emotions will go through the emotional wringer with this intense theatrical play. Roll of Dice will be staged on Saturday October 2 at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre by 12 noon and 4pm.

Like this: Like Loading...