Playing lead in Gangs of Lagos took me on deep emotional journey –Bakre

Smart, savvy and reserved, ex-Big Brother Naija Reality Housemate Tobi Bakre is on the path of making great impact via his acting prowess. An exbanker and photographer, Tobi sure knows how to find his way to the heart of people. The University of Lagos graduate spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE about his role in the new movie project ‘Gangs of Lagos,’ passion for acting, why he wants to act alongside veterans, among other matters. Excerpts:

Could you describe the bond between the three main characters in Gangs of Lagos: Obalola, Gift & Ify?

This bond feels stronger than a family bond. It is soaked in love, loyalty and true friendship built brick by brick over the years since their childhood. This was done by always being together and experiencing life together.

What makes Gang of Lagos different from the other projects you have worked on and what was your favourite aspect of being involved in this project?

GOL is a project of many firsts for me. My first time playing a lead character, my first time really letting myself go to embody a character, my first time staying that long in a character. It is indeed a special project. I believe not just for me but for everybody else that was involved, both cast and crew. The synergy on and off set was amazing. We had such a beautiful ecosystem of positivity. We were attempting a lot of things that had never been done before. I loved being on set every single day. Each day came with its unique experience that just made the whole time shooting the project as a whole memorable. It feels like my dreams are coming true; I have always looked forward to when I will play lead in a movie and that is happening now and many more to come.

Could you tell us about your experience portraying Obalola in Gangs of Lagos?

The character development for Obalola started immediately. I delved into the script. I started building the character in my head. I also was able to go deeper into the creation process when I took lessons with the producer Lala Akindoju and also shared notes with the Director Jade. This character was who he was because of his background and life experiences. Everything he did meant something or came from an exact place. I could really relate to this character so much that we became one all through the time of shooting. The problem then became coming out of the character after we finished the shoot. I really enjoyed being Oba, and I hope I get to play that character again in the future.

How did you prepare for the role of a character caught up in the world of crime and violence?

For the action scenes, we had to take stunt and fight training with one of the best in Africa ‘director tough’. I remember feeling muscle pains in places I didn’t even know had muscles. We all really just got into it. Everything about the project got all of the cast and crew willing to give their best and more. We shot most of the scenes in Isale Eko, the exact neighborhood referenced in the movie. It felt like art was imitating life right around us. For some scenes we even had the locals join us in the shoot. It felt real on some occasions.

What do you think audiences will take away from the film’s portrayal of the struggles of people living in Isale Eko?

I believe what audiences will take away from this will be to understand that we are all products of our community and upbringing, whether we turn out to be good or bad people. And, our decisions play a huge role in determining our life outcomes.

How was it working with the director, Jade Osiberu, and the rest of the cast and crew on this project?

Working with Jade feels like working with a genius on every level. She comes prepared and knows exactly what she is trying to achieve and will not compromise on achieving just that. As an actor, that gives me a lot of trust and belief that if she says CUT! Then it was definitely a good take. Working with the other cast members felt like bonding with a new family.

We all have become one big family after shooting this project. We fed off each other a lot on this project. No one character could deliver in isolation. We all had to be in it and on our A game. Where the energy was low, someone would fill in to raise the spirit of the group. Where they felt I could do something better, they will always share and vice versa.

The casting for this project was top class. Everybody really embodied their character. It really just brought the whole story to life. The crew members are the real MVPs. We could trust the director and the technical teams at every point. It allowed us as actors to focus on creativity and be in the moment while trusting everything else was going on as it should. The crew members fell so much in love with the project that when needed, they were happy to jump in front of the camera and play as extras.

Gangs of Lagos has been described as merging Old and New Nollywood. How do you think this film contributes to the evolution of the Nigerian film industry?

We have a number of veterans and new blood like myself on the project. The wealth of experience we could tap from the older actors, and the will to risk it all from the younger actors really played very well. The set and story line also feel like the old Nollywood movies being told in a totally new dimension. Like I earlier mentioned, I believe this movie will inspire a lot of new collaborations for much bigger projects in Nollywood and beyond.

What was the most challenging aspect of filming Gangs of Lagos?

The most challenging bits for me playing Obalola in GOL was when we r e a l l y had to see the vulnerable parts of the character. In my personal life I have had to build walls to be able to withstand whatever life brings my way. Becoming Oba allowed me to become a really strong and powerful character, but part of that power was also being open to raw unfiltered emotions. I had to tear my personal walls to tell the character’s reality perfectly. It required a lot physically and emotionally. The physical, I am always ready for, but the emotional took me on a whole different journey, deeper than I would have imagined or expected.

You once worked as a banker; what was the experience like back then?

It was very interesting for me actually. I used to be a currency dealer. I traded security straight to currencies. I also worked in the money market desk. It was interesting for me but the banking life generally is a bit of routine. And I had a lot more I wanted to do that I wasn’t exploring. I love photography. I wanted to be a media person as well. I am not really an office person. Generally, it is a routine life, every day is the same, but the life that I have now is different, every day is different. I feel better. I feel alive living the kind of life I have now.

What do you like most about being an actor?

The fact that you have the power to be anything. If you are given a script whether you like the character or not, you have to act the part. Every role you are given has to be challenging because you have got to do it well. When they say be a mad man, I am able to lay it out.

What kinds of role can’t you take?

For me when it comes to acting you have to be versatile, you can’t really limit yourself, except it is a role preaching immorality; to a large extent I am not going to take that.

With so much on your plate; how do you find time for family?

If you know me well and my other siblings, you will realise we are so big on family; no matter how tight my schedule is, I still make out time for my family because they are my closest circuit. I bond happily with my family; we go on picnics, adventures and others just to make up for any lapses.

What has fatherhood changed about you?

Fatherhood has made me more responsible and conscious of whatever I do because my son is watching; a lot of time parents feel their children are still small and act some ways in their presence, forgetting that these little kids are sharp at grabbing things. Fatherhood has equally taught me how to spend judiciously. Gone are the days when I can just shop and spend lavishly but with my boy in the picture, I think twice because he needs to feed well alongside his mum, dress and look presentable.

Like this: Like Loading...