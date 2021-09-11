Playing professional football in Sweden, exciting for me –Ogbonna

Glory Ogbonna, a former Captain of Edo Queens FC, also Super Falcons defender and a shining light in her present Swedish Umeā IK FF Club in an interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, spoke on her burning desire to excel in her new Club. Excerpts…

How has it been since you moved to Sweden?

Well, we have played a total of three matches so far, won one at home, won one away, and then drew one at home. Although I was not too happy with the home draw, that is football. Umeaă IK FF are currently playing in Elitettan Division League in Sweden and we are determined to gain promotion to the Damallsvenskan which is the top’ flight league in Sweden. We are currently topping the log and our main focus is to play in the elite division. I was very happy playing my first game with the team and winning 5-1. It was a welcome party game for me and I did all I could to show that I came here for serious business.

When you got to the camp of your new club how were you received by your teammates, coaches and backroom staff?

Honestly I was received like a princess by the entire team. Their level of hospitality is very high. In fact I was given a red carpet reception that made me feel at home. They told me that they are most elated to have me join them and that I should feel free. For me there was nothing like being nostalgic. I must confess to you that I’m very much at home and very comfortable being a member of Umeă IK FF club of Sweden.

How are you coping with the language barrier?

I’m actually trying to cope. I don’t understand the language, some of them speak English, so I communicate with them in English language. My friends are trying to teach me the language, but you know it is difficult, but I know some day I will get to learn it. The most important thing is that most of players speak English, so communicating is no problem. The language does not really matter, what is paramount in my mind is the success of the club and that is what the management is concerned about.

Is there any difference in training pattern compared to your experience in Nigerian club sides?

You know football is the same the world over; it is the experience and training pattern of managers that differ. Again, the environment matters. Sweden is highly developed, and women football has developed very well here compared to Africa. Training facilities are of high class, the people are technologically advanced. They are very serious minded people, they don’t joke with their training schedule. They have specialists in all departments of the game. Also they are very committed to the welfare of their players because they believe that when you are in the right frame of mind, you will give your best. For our Nigerian coaches they are very good also, if they are given the enabling environment to work, they will do much better.

Do they have respect for African women players there based on their exploits in European clubs?

Oh yes. They have a lot of respect for African players who ply their trade in various clubs in Europe because of our exploits. I can boldly say this because of the way I was received in new club. My friend told me that she is in love with Nigerian players. Here in Sweden, in my new club, my teammates have showed me enough love, so I’m fine and happy signing a new deal with this club.

What are your plans for your club?

My aims and objectives for this club are to ensure we do very well and gain promotion to the elite division. I also want to do everything within my power to join the league of Nigerian players that are at the top of their careers in Europe. Again, I have an ambition, and that ambition is to play top flight football in Europe. I also want to use this medium to thank Edo Queens management for making my dream come true. I’m so happy and doing very well right here in Sweden.

