Plea Bargain will reduce cost of prosecution, says Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday said plea bargain will reduce the cost of prosecution in the country.

 

Malami, who spoke at a virtual stakeholders roundtable to review the draft guidelines on plea bargaining for federal prosecutors, said the provisions are inadequate to guide the prosecutor and the defendant in reaching a plea bargain that ensures the protection of public interest, the interest of justice and prevents abuse of legal process.

 

According to him, provision in Section 270 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, can also be effectively deployed to address the compounding of offences which features in some statutes but without any procedural detail to aid its application.

 

He said, ”S.270 of the ACJA (2015) provides the general legal framework for the application of Plea Bargain. I believe that this provision can also be effectively deployed to address the compounding of offences which features in some statutes but without any procedural detail to aid its application.

 

This lacuna is responsible for abuses in compounding of offences which had strengthened the current public skepticism about plea bargaining in general.

 

”In spite of the laudable provisions of Section 270 of the ACJA, there is no doubt that these provisions are inadequate to guide the prosecutor and the defendant in reaching a plea bargain that ensures the protection of public interest, the interest of justice and prevents abuse of legal process. This informed the development of the Draft Guidelines which is before you for review.

 

”As you are well aware, the Justice system in our nation is presently fraught with a lot of challenges which prolong adjudication time and most times frustrate parties.

The effective deployment of Plea Bargain provisions will therefore, reduce the financial cost of prosecutions, hasten trial process, eliminate uncertainty of trials, enhance the quick return of stolen assets, and generally enhance the efficiency of the criminal justice system

