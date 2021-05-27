Metro & Crime

Please bear with us, Bayelsa govt pleads

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Bayelsa State government has pleaded with the people of the state to bear with her as it progresses in the urban renewal exercise stating that the demolition of illegal structures going on in the state was not targeted at bringing suffering to the people but to bring out the beauty of the state.
There has been a demolition excursive going on in the state for more than three weeks now both at the markets and at the major streets of Yenagoa.
Speaking to New Telegraph on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibaina Aduba noted that the essence was to give the state a semblance of sanity and orderliness and not to witch hunt anybody.
The Commissioner said: “The truth is that we have to give our state capital some semblance of sanity. People are just doing things the way they like. It is not appealing to the eyes at all. That is why I keep asking for the cooperation of everybody so that we give this state capital some level of organisation.
“Again people who live in a city must learn to obey government laws, rules and order that are given. So we are appealing to people let them understand with us. If we continue to live this way, it is just a ghetto that we are just creating.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lady, 23, commits suicide in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A 23-year-old lady, Sherifat Suleiman, yesterday reportedly committed suicide at the Isawo area in the Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. The deceased reportedly drank a poisonous substance.   It was learnt Sherifat drank insecticide after she was allegedly beaten by her elder brother.   Efforts to save her life were futile […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos discharges 50 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has discharged 50 COVID-19 patients after testing negative to the deadly virus. According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the discharged patients comprised 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from the state isolation facilities to reunite with the society. The governor, who is also the Incident Commander, said: “Today, […]
Metro & Crime

Mother of six appeals eviction from matrimonial home

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A mother of six adults, Mrs. Agnes Ikpea, has asked the Court of Appeal in Benin, Edo State, to void an order which her estranged husband, Chief Leemon Ikpea, relied on to evict her from her matrimonial home.   Leemon had filed a petition at the Edo State High Court in Benin in which he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica