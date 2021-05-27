Please bear with us, Bayelsa govt pleads

Bayelsa State government has pleaded with the people of the state to bear with her as it progresses in the urban renewal exercise stating that the demolition of illegal structures going on in the state was not targeted at bringing suffering to the people but to bring out the beauty of the state.

There has been a demolition excursive going on in the state for more than three weeks now both at the markets and at the major streets of Yenagoa.

Speaking to New Telegraph on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibaina Aduba noted that the essence was to give the state a semblance of sanity and orderliness and not to witch hunt anybody.

The Commissioner said: “The truth is that we have to give our state capital some semblance of sanity. People are just doing things the way they like. It is not appealing to the eyes at all. That is why I keep asking for the cooperation of everybody so that we give this state capital some level of organisation.

“Again people who live in a city must learn to obey government laws, rules and order that are given. So we are appealing to people let them understand with us. If we continue to live this way, it is just a ghetto that we are just creating.”

