Please resume, Aba residents beg police

…as cultists overrun parts of city

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Threatened by the unchecked activities of marauding cultists and robbers that have occupied many parts of the city, residents of Aba, Abia State have pleaded with the State Police Command to help secure the city properly.

Speaking to New Telegraph on Tuesday, residents from Ndiegoro, Over-Rail and Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba, lamented that cultists and criminals are rampaging in their areas, breaking into homes, stealing valuables and most times killing each other without restrictions.

