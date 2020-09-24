Please vote for me, Ebebi begs Ekeremor/Sagbama people

Peremobowei Ebebi, the Bayelsa West Senatorial candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and a former deputy governor of Bayelsa State has pleaded with the people of Ekeremor and Sagbama to vote for him in the forthcoming Senatorial election maintaining that if voted in, he was going to complete the Ekeremor/Sagbama road abandoned by the immediate past Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa when he was welcomed by his Ekeremor people, Ebebi once again reiterated that as far as he was concerned, the issue of zoning has been buried.

Expatiating more on the zoning issue, Ebebi said that zoning was Dickson’s idea but said that he was of the APC so the issue was not binding on him.

He said: “Now I’m in APC and APC has picked me as their flag bearer. So that issue of zoning is not there. When we were together with Dickson, we told him if he was bringing deputy governor to West, he should bring it to Ekeremor. Specifically Ekeremor constituency 2 and he was almost doing eight years as a governor and it was unjust for the deputy governor to also come from Sagbama.

“I told him that we are seeing

Ewhrudjakpo on the screen. That he should review that decision but he refused. Since he knows it all, he should not be complaining about zoning now.

“He did eight years as governor. Ewhrudjakpo did eight years as commissioner for works. From being as a senator to now as a deputy governor. People should look at it now.

“Dickson and PDP are oppressing the Bayelsa West people particularly the Ekeremor people even Sagbama are under bondage. This is the time for them to cast their votes to liberate themselves from the spell that Dickson and PDP have cast on the people.”

Disclosing that victory belongs to God, he appealed to those opposing his candidature through zoning to have a rethink on that their resolution and vote for him in the October bye election.

Like this: Like Loading...