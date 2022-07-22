News

Plexus Media, Greensage partner on Africa HR summit

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

Plexus Media Interlinks, an Integrated Marketing Communications and Brand Management Consulting company, in partnership with Greensage Business Consult, a business per-formance management company, has announced the first edition of ‘Africa HR Meeting’ to empower aspiring and experienced Human Resources practitioners. The partnership is intended to support, equip and develop HR practitioners, both experienced and aspiring ones. Attendees of the programme will participate in a roundtable as well as access practical training in Human Resource Management, thereby gaining the confidence for a smooth transition into a working career.

The partnership will also generate employment opportunities in HR and arrange the placement of trained HR personnel. According to the Principal Consultant, Plexus, Ozioma Ubabukoh, the maiden edition is the beginning of more extraordinary things to come in the industry, encouraging prospective participants to be enthusiastic about the programme.

“This is a life-changing opportunity for HR practitioners and aspiring ones. Being the maiden edition, you can expect it to be great, transforming and educative enough to help every attendee,” Ubabukoh said. The Chief Executive Officer of GBC, Efe Ihegie, said the partnership was to help HR practitioners to be more professional in their duties. She lauded the collaboration, describing it as one to benefit not just the collaborating firms, but many others as well. She said, “GBC is glad to partner PMI. This is a partnership that has long been due. It is a partnership between two organisations for the benefit of all.”

 

Our Reporters

