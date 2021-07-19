Plight of Nigerians under Buhari falls below expectation -TUC

…says citizens undergoing excruciating experience

As Muslim faithfuls celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has said the conditions of Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to be below expectation.

Congress lamented that the majority of Nigerians who were already impoverished due to the harsh economy, were currently undergoing an excruciating experience.

In a Sallah message signed by TUC’s President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and the Secretary General, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi on Monday in Abuja, wealthy and privileged Nigerians were urged to empathise with the needy.

The statement reads partly: “We call on the leadership of the country to bear it in mind that the country is in a dire strait and we can only overcome if they (leaders) lead a selfless and exemplary life.

“The harsh economy is taking a toll on a large number of Nigerians and out of frustration many, especially the youths are doing untoward things just to make ends meet. It is true that only God can help us overcome our challenges but we must not forget that certainly we do have a role to play. We expect that this celebration would humble every Muslim in particular and Nigerians in general in their service to God, and to humanity.

“This is the time for the leadership at all levels to rethink and redraw a workable roadmap capable of transforming the economy of the country.

“The plight of Nigerians under this administration falls below expectation. We say no to more loans. It has to stop. We are not in a master-servant relationship. Public officials are our employees because they are paid with taxpayers’ money.”

