Plot against Ubah over Anambra guber thickens

A Senator, representing Anambra South District in the National Assembly and a gubernatorial aspirant, under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, is alleged to be currently facing a plot by some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants against his emergence as the candidate of his party in the forthcoming governorship election of the state. Ubah, who became a Senator under the YPP, had earlier said that he would not dump the party for another political party is currently the only aspirant of the party and had been funding the party since. But, indications emerged yesterday that three persons were allegedly being sponsored by the PDP and the APC to wrestle the party’s ticket from him and ensure that he did not win the primaries, while about N3 billion was said to have also been set aside for statutory and elected delegates of the party to ensure that Ubah does not emerge. According to the Chairman of Anambra Progressives Front (APF), Mr. Earnest Ubaka, who spoke with reporters in Awka, the state capital, yesterday, the other aspirants in the other parties are uncomfortable with the emergence of Senator Ubah and that is why they were sponsoring people to stop him

Like this: Like Loading...