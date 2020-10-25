News

Plot to break into COVID-19 warehouse claims two lives in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu Comment(0)

Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

 

Two persons reportedly lost their lives and scores wounded in Enugu on Saturday as some youths tried to break into COVID-19 warehouse at Queens Girls Secondary School, Enugu.

 

The youths were said to have clashed with security personnel who were drafted to the school to secure the place, as there were fears that the boys may equally gain access to the school dormitory to possibly molest the female students.

 

Ironically there were video clips making the rounds showing empty warehouse and a voice over saying that palliatives had since been distributed to local government areas in the state.

 

 

Another video clip showed a female student calling for help and saying that the youths had surrounded the school in an attempt to invade the female dormitory.

 

The girl, who sounded panicky, called for urgent intervention by authorities to intervene quickly to save them, even as she confirmed that the palliatives kept in the warehouse had since been evacuated weeks before then.

 

Efforts to confirm the shooting and death of the two persons were unsuccessful as the Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigeria Army, Enugu, Col. Aliyu Yusuf; and his police counterpart, ASP Daniel Ndukwe did not answer their calls. There was also no official statement from the state government.

 

Meanwhile tension has continued to grow in the state following attacks on police stations by hoodlums resulting in the death of some policemen. The State Commissioner of Police Ahmed Abdurrahman in a statement on Friday confirmed the development but did not give the number of victims.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Makinde, Institute task FG on local printers, decry N15bn loss to pandemic

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has urged the Federal Government to promote the nation’s economy that has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by patronizing local printers for major publications and other documents in the country. The governor, who stated this through his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, who […]
News

WHO: Over 10,000 African health workers infected with COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of the threat posed by COVID-19 to health workers across Africa, saying more than 10,000 health workers in 40 countries have been infected with COVID-19. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed this yesterday during a virtual press conference on COVID-19. There are now more than […]
News

COVID-19: Despite surge, Lagos residents ignore safety, precautions

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Indications have emerged that despite the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State, some residents have continued to flout the social gathering and distancing guidelines and other virus preventive measures as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), have advised.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the development has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: