Plot to break into COVID-19 warehouse claims two lives in Enugu

Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

Two persons reportedly lost their lives and scores wounded in Enugu on Saturday as some youths tried to break into COVID-19 warehouse at Queens Girls Secondary School, Enugu.

The youths were said to have clashed with security personnel who were drafted to the school to secure the place, as there were fears that the boys may equally gain access to the school dormitory to possibly molest the female students.

Ironically there were video clips making the rounds showing empty warehouse and a voice over saying that palliatives had since been distributed to local government areas in the state.

Another video clip showed a female student calling for help and saying that the youths had surrounded the school in an attempt to invade the female dormitory.

The girl, who sounded panicky, called for urgent intervention by authorities to intervene quickly to save them, even as she confirmed that the palliatives kept in the warehouse had since been evacuated weeks before then.

Efforts to confirm the shooting and death of the two persons were unsuccessful as the Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigeria Army, Enugu, Col. Aliyu Yusuf; and his police counterpart, ASP Daniel Ndukwe did not answer their calls. There was also no official statement from the state government.

Meanwhile tension has continued to grow in the state following attacks on police stations by hoodlums resulting in the death of some policemen. The State Commissioner of Police Ahmed Abdurrahman in a statement on Friday confirmed the development but did not give the number of victims.

