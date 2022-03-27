News

Plot to clamp down on Obiano’s contractors uncovered

  • Targets shutting down Anambra Airport

 

Despite the bail the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) granted to the former governor of Anambra Chief Willie Obiano, fresh facts emerged yesterday that there is a plot to clamp down on all the contractors that executed projects during his regime.

 

It was also gathered that his traducers are putting pressure on the anti graft bodies to seal off the Anambra Airport pending probe on the cost and execution of the project.

 

Some of the contractors who had offered to assist in the bail of Obiano from the custody of the EFCC were said to have been threatened by his political opponents who claim to have the ears of the powers that be in Abuja to black list them out of business should they do so.

 

Already eight construction companies have allegedly been pencilled down by the Obiano”s conspirators to be forced into playing witness to allegations of fraud in the award and execution of projects in order to indict him.

 

This may not have been unconnected to the travails of the former governor while in the custody of the EFCC in Abuja whose most of his friends and associates could not visit him for the fear of being indicted while some connived with his alleged foes to undo him.

 

When Sunday Telegraph tried to speak with Obiano”s aides on the report they pleaded not to be quoted but noted that the major capital projects executed by Obiano are part of the anger of his opponents.

 

There are some people who are not happy with that Airport project and other projects our boss executed and before now they felt that he would be a failure.

Some contractors have been calling us to complain that they are being threatened by some people that we do not want to mention their names and they are still in politics today and they are nursing ambitions.

 

They were asked to submit photocopies of their contract papers, the sum they bid before the tenders’ board and how much was paid as bribe to the governor; they said

 

