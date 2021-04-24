Plot to declare state of emergency in S’East behind attacks in region –Ex-DIG, Okoye

A plot to impose a state of emergency in the South East was during the week uncovered by the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ozo Celestine Okoye. According to Okoye, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, the attacks by unknown gunmen in the South East is politically motivated by some external forces, who have concluded plans to make the area ungovernable hence paving way for the official declaration of a state of emergency. Okoye said that:”The body you call IPOB has a pattern of operations and they have said it that they were not involved in the attacks on the Owerri correction centre and the state police command and we know that Nnaemeka Kanu, their leader, has made it clear that they had no hand in the incidents.

“Imo state governor, Hope Uzodima, also made it clear in a broadcast that the attack was politically motivated. This is a grand plot to make the South East ungovernable and declare a state of emergency in Igbo land so that they will now institute an interim government to suppress the agitations in the South East.“These people were imported from outside Nigeria by powers that be in the country to cause trouble in the South East and they appear to be succeeding.

Those who are claiming that it is the handiwork of IPOB or MASSOB are missing the point because you cannot destroy what you established. For example, most police stations in Igbo land were built by our people and handed over to the police and as such you cannot convince me that we are destroying our own facilities.”

