News Top Stories

Plot to declare state of emergency in S’East behind attacks in region –Ex-DIG, Okoye

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

A plot to impose a state of emergency in the South East was during the week uncovered by the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ozo Celestine Okoye. According to Okoye, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, the attacks by unknown gunmen in the South East is politically motivated by some external forces, who have concluded plans to make the area ungovernable hence paving way for the official declaration of a state of emergency. Okoye said that:”The body you call IPOB has a pattern of operations and they have said it that they were not involved in the attacks on the Owerri correction centre and the state police command and we know that Nnaemeka Kanu, their leader, has made it clear that they had no hand in the incidents.

“Imo state governor, Hope Uzodima, also made it clear in a broadcast that the attack was politically motivated. This is a grand plot to make the South East ungovernable and declare a state of emergency in Igbo land so that they will now institute an interim government to suppress the agitations in the South East.“These people were imported from outside Nigeria by powers that be in the country to cause trouble in the South East and they appear to be succeeding.

Those who are claiming that it is the handiwork of IPOB or MASSOB are missing the point because you cannot destroy what you established. For example, most police stations in Igbo land were built by our people and handed over to the police and as such you cannot convince me that we are destroying our own facilities.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari orders security to rescue abducted students, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Armed Forces and the Police to immediately rescue all those abducted by gunmen from the Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. He condemned and described the abduction of the innocent schoolchildren by the gunmen as cowardly. The President, in a statement by his spokesman, […]
News

Senate confirms Biden nominee, Blinken, as Secretary of State

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to serve as secretary of state. The 100-member Senate backed Blinken 78-22, meaning he could be sworn in as the nation’s top diplomat later in the day. A simple majority was needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation, reports […]
News

Court orders Malami, CBN, others to appear over National Theatre handover

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to appear before it to explain the alleged handover of the National Theatre to some developers while a suit over the matter is pending in court.   Others to appear before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica