Plot To Set Up Soludo Uncovered As IPOB, Uzodimma Dismiss Allegation

The battle between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and

the Labour Party (LP) over who wins the 30 seats at the Anambra State House of Assembly got messier following plots by an alleged opposition group to set up Governor Charles Soludo with allegations of eliminating the Presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi.

To this end, the general public has been urged to discountenance any allegation, stories and accusations as it has shown desperation on the part of the enemies of APGA.

The traducers alleged that a huge sum of money was paid to Soludo by President-elect Bola Tinubu through the governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma to eliminate Obi.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, Christian Aburime those plots would come to nothing because it shows the desperation of a people that are afraid of losing the election.

“The allegations are false and very nauseating. That certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature is highly reprehensible. None of the allegations is true.”

“The Governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election. The general public is advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write-up as mere falsehoods.”

“They should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the State House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of Gov. Soludo”

Similarly, a member of the legal team of the IPOB based in the United Kingdom Mr Clem’s Nwafor dismissed the involvement of the body in the fathomed plot to attack Obi contending that the body never at any time or fora had any meeting in Owerri with Soludo and Uzodimma.

“People should leave IPOB alone because we have no business with politics and let it be made clear that there was no such meeting or discussion ”

“We believe that this is coming from some faceless elements who are riding on the crest of one of the political parties to maline the image and reputation of Gov Charles Soludo who has been on the vanguard for the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we take exception to such rumours because we have a way of getting at the peddlers of falsehood,” he said.

However, the Press Secretary to Governor Uzodimma, Mr Nwachukwu Oguwike when contacted told our correspondent, “we didn’t react to nonsense ” an indication that the Imo state government has no hand in the fathom plot.

Like this: Like Loading...