Ploy to demonise LP presidential candidate may set Nigeria ablaze –COSEYL

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has said that the ordeal faced by Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) at Heathrow Airport, London, United Kingdom, on April 7, has proven that enemies of Nigeria have become even more desperate. COSEYL, while reacting to the revelation by Prof. Stella Okunna, a close confidant of Obi that the LP presidential candidate was impersonated in the UK to link him to a crime, said that desperate politicians want to have Obi’s pictures in handcuffs in foreign and national newspapers stressing that such desperation, if not stopped, will set Nigeria ablaze. This is also as the group called on the British government to immediately arrest the impersonator of Obi and his sponsor to remove the UK from any complicity in the failed attempt to undermine the reputation of a forthright Nigerian leader. Hon. Goodluck Ibem, President-General of COSEYL, said: “The British Immigration delay of the Labour Party’s Pres- idential Candidate, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, is a desperate move by the All Progressive Congress (APC), to have Peter Obi in handcuffs pictures on the front pages of foreign, local newspapers. “Since the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and his party submitted their petition against the conduct and announcement of the winner of the 2023 general election by INEC, we’ve watched carefully the conspiracy from the APC against Peter Obi. “Initially, we thought that what the APC was doing was just a mere political gymnastics noticeable in Nigerian politics, but the revelation by renowned Professor Stella Okunna of the recent impersonation of Obi at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom has revealed to us that some desperate politicians do not wish Nigeria well and want to set this country on fire.” COSEYL, therefore, served a warning note to those it described as desperate politicians to allow the Presidential Election Tribunal to do its job, rather than resorting to the use of all manner of antics including frame-up, and impersonation to demonise Obi. The group said that it is disturbing that all those who urged any aggrieved Nigerian who is not comfortable with the outcome of the election to go to court are now the same people making frantic efforts to use media persecution and all manner of gimmicks including life-threatening maneuvering to usurp the job of the judiciary using illegal means. “They’re using all manner of dirty stratagems as alternatives to make him appear evil, to make him appear as ethnic champion, to make him appear as a religious bigot. “They’re trying to make a man, who’s a victim of their manipulation, appear as the culprit and we cannot allow them. “We’re warning them that the tree they think they can cut easily is owned by a people and we’re not ready to let that tree go.”