Business

PLP to train youths in software development by 2027

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

As part of closing the digital skill gap in Africa, Power Learn Project (PLP) said over one million youths would be trained as software developers across the continent by 2027. PLP in partnership with Adanian Labs Nigeria and the Job Red will launch the program on Friday, November 18 in Lagos, making Nigeria is the fifth African country to introduce the #1MillionDevs4Africa programme. Launched in 2022 in Kenya, PLP is a Pan African impact organisation with a vision of driving transformative change for young people across the continent. PLP seeks to empower youths with relevant technology capacity through the provision of quality, affordable and decentralized tech training. According to PLP the initiative has also been launched in partnership with Adanian Labs, has also been launched in South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

The pilot phase of the Nigerian training programme which will last over a period of 16 weeks is 100 per cent funded in a remote driven program, with access to internship and venture coaching support from JobRed and Adanian Labs respectively. It costs over $1,000 to train a software developer, with this figure rising to $25,000 for a certified software engineer.

This situation does not cater to the growing demand for digital skills among young people in Africa, PLP made known. Chief Growth and Operations Officer for Power Learn Project, Ndung’u Mumbi said the goal of the project is to drive transformative change for the youth of Nigeria and Africa through technology skilling.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NiMET reinforces warning on flight disruptions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…North to experience dust haze   The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, through its Central Forecast Office, has alerted the public on the possibility of some northern cities in Nigeria experiencing dust haze, which can lead to deterioration in horizontal visibility. In a statement, the CFO revealed that some cities in the northern part of the country […]
Business

Deal to prevent TikTok from facing US ban hits snag

Posted on Author Reporter

  A deal to prevent TikTok from being banned in the US has been plunged into peril. The Chinese company ByteDance had reached an agreement with Oracle and Walmart that was designed to allay national security concerns, but Global Times, a newspaper backed by the Chinese state, has suggested Beijing is unlikely to give its […]

nngx
Business

FY’21: NGX Group reports 22% growth in profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has reported a profit after tax of N2.248 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2021, as against N1.838 billion posted in 2020. Profit before tax grew by N25.40 per cent to N2.394 billion in 2021 from N1.909 billion in 2020. Revenue stood at N5.777 billion in 2021 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica