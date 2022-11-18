PLP to train youths in software development by 2027

As part of closing the digital skill gap in Africa, Power Learn Project (PLP) said over one million youths would be trained as software developers across the continent by 2027. PLP in partnership with Adanian Labs Nigeria and the Job Red will launch the program on Friday, November 18 in Lagos, making Nigeria is the fifth African country to introduce the #1MillionDevs4Africa programme. Launched in 2022 in Kenya, PLP is a Pan African impact organisation with a vision of driving transformative change for young people across the continent. PLP seeks to empower youths with relevant technology capacity through the provision of quality, affordable and decentralized tech training. According to PLP the initiative has also been launched in partnership with Adanian Labs, has also been launched in South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

The pilot phase of the Nigerian training programme which will last over a period of 16 weeks is 100 per cent funded in a remote driven program, with access to internship and venture coaching support from JobRed and Adanian Labs respectively. It costs over $1,000 to train a software developer, with this figure rising to $25,000 for a certified software engineer.

This situation does not cater to the growing demand for digital skills among young people in Africa, PLP made known. Chief Growth and Operations Officer for Power Learn Project, Ndung’u Mumbi said the goal of the project is to drive transformative change for the youth of Nigeria and Africa through technology skilling.

